MotoGP / Americas GP News

Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP returns to the United States this weekend for the first time since 2019. Here's how you can watch the Americas Grand Prix on Sunday.

Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position after topping qualifying for the third round in a row.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo will line up second on the grid on the factory Yamaha, with Marc Marquez - who has won all but one race at COTA since it joined the MotoGP calendar - joining him on the front row in third.

What time does the Americas MotoGP start today?

The Americas Grand Prix will will get underway at 2pm local time (-5 GMT) at Austin. The race distance has been fixed at 20 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021
  • Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT / 05:00 AEST (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

14:55

15:55

16:55

10:55

07:55

00:55¹

23:55

20:25

FP2

19:10

20:10

 21:10

15:10

12:10

05:10¹

04:10¹

00:40¹

FP3

 14:55

15:55

 16:55

10:55

07:55

 00:55¹

23:55

 20:25

FP4

 18:30

19:30

 20:30

14:30

11:30

04:30¹

03:30¹

 00:00¹

Qualifying

19:10

20:10

 21:10

15:10

12:10

05:10¹

04:10¹

00:40¹

Warm up

14:40

 15:40 16:40

10:40

 07:40

00:40¹

23:40

20:10

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

 12:00

05:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch the Americas MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Americas Grand Prix

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Americas Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'02.781  
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2'03.129 0.348
3 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2'03.209 0.428
4 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 2'03.278 0.497
5 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'03.292 0.511
6 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 2'03.379 0.598
7 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'03.453 0.672
8 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 2'03.528 0.747
9 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 2'03.546 0.765
10 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'03.720 0.939
11 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 2'03.781 1.000
12 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 2'03.875 1.094
13 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'03.872 1.091
14 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 2'04.044 1.263
15 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 2'04.100 1.319
16 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 2'04.118 1.337
17 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 2'04.324 1.543
18 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'04.392 1.611
19 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'04.419 1.638
20 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2'04.699 1.918
21 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 2'04.829 2.048
