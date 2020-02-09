MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
38 days
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
52 days
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
66 days
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
80 days
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
94 days
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
108 days
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
115 days
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
129 days
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
136 days
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
150 days
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
178 days
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
185 days
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
199 days
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
213 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
234 days
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
248 days
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
256 days
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
262 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
276 days
MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Breaking news

Rookie Marquez surpassed Honda's expectations at Sepang

shares
comments
Rookie Marquez surpassed Honda's expectations at Sepang
By:
Feb 9, 2020, 12:25 PM

Honda boss Alberto Puig admits rookie signing Alex Marquez went “better than expected” during the three-day Sepang MotoGP pre-season test.

The reigning Moto2 world champion joins elder brother Marc at the factory Honda team in 2020 to form the first all-brother premier class line-up in history.

Alex made his debut on the 2019-spec RC213V at the Valencia and Jerez tests in November, but rode the 2020 version at the Sepang shakedown and official test this week.

He ended the official Sepang test as top rookie runner in 18th, just 0.693 seconds off the best pace on combined times.

Commenting on Alex’s progression and how he is approaching MotoGP, Puig said: “On Alex, I think he did a pretty good test because yesterday [Saturday] he did a race [simulation].

“Honest opinion, he was a little bit better than we expected. This class is difficult and here in Sepang [the] first test is complicated. But the guy, you can feel he has a method, very structured.

“He’s been very different from his brother in terms of how he approaches the bike, but the basics in terms of how he understands this job is very similar.

“They have a very similar mental programme to the way they talk, the way they analyse, the way they prepare for the test.

“So, yeah, it will not be easy at all for him. You saw the times yesterday, the class is going to be super tight I think like always.

“But we must give him hope and a chance and we are going to support him.”

Following Sunday’s running, Alex Marquez said his overall conclusion was that this was a “really, really positive” test. He has highlighted used tyre pace and extracting the maximum from a fresh one in qualifying trim as his main areas to improve.

“[I’m] feeling every day a little bit better, every day we're a little bit faster,” said Marquez. “Every day [I’m] improving, it's quite important, this is the main important thing for me.

“We know that now in the pre-season we have only three days more and we have to be ready for the Qatar GP, but we are closer every day.

“Okay, we need to improve more, I need to learn some things, especially with used tyres. Still something to improve [in that area], also with new [tyre] in the time attack.

“But every day I'm learning more from the bike, feeling more from the bike. So, [I’m] happy for that. The general conclusion is really, really positive.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
1/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
2/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
3/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
4/10

Photo by: Repsol Media

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
5/10

Photo by: Repsol Media

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
6/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
7/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
8/10

Photo by: Repsol Media

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
9/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
10/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo sweeps Sepang test as Marquez crashes again

Quartararo sweeps Sepang test as Marquez crashes again
