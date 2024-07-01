Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team

Alex Marquez will remain with Gresini Racing until the end of the 2026 MotoGP season after inking a fresh two-year deal.

As revealed by Motorsport.com last week, the younger Marquez will see out the current MotoGP rules era with the satellite Ducati squad after a successful adaptation to the Desmosedici following his previous struggles on the Honda RC213V.

It remains unclear who will partner Marquez at Gresini in 2025, with brother and new-for-2024 team-mate Marc Marquez having been handed a promotion to the factory Ducati outfit beginning next year.

"Staying with Gresini was my main goal,” said Alex Marquez.

“Since I joined this team, my target has been to consistently get close to the best, and it's something I haven't achieved yet.

“The start of the season wasn't what we hoped for, but the team is strong and I know where we can go. So, I just want to thank Nadia for the trust, and I'm sure we'll soon repay her with some celebratory pineapple pizza."

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez left the Honda camp after 2022 to join Gresini last year and scored a podium in only his second race weekend with the squad in Argentina. He would go on to add another rostrum to his tally near the end of the season in Malaysia, as well as two sprint wins at Silverstone and Sepang, to secure a career-best ninth in the championship.

Although Marquez hasn’t been able to claim a top-three spot so far this year on his year-old Ducati this year, partly due to the step the Borgo Panigale marque has made with the GP24, he has been inside the top 10 in every grand prix he has finished so far.

That has put him a respectable 10th in the standings ahead of this weekend’s German Grand Prix on 62 points, just behind the factory Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Combined with elder brother Marc’s stellar start to the year, the Gresini squad sits a strong third in the teams’ championship, trailing only factory Ducati and Pramac outfits.

Nadia Padovani, Gresini Racing owner, said: "Alex is our pupil. Since he joined two years ago, the synergy between him and the team has been incredible and has strengthened with each race.

“We know his potential; he has already shown it and just needs consistency. Renewing with him was an obvious move for us because we are aware of his value both on and off the track.

“The results will come this year too, I am absolutely certain of it."