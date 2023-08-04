Alex Marquez reveals all as he answers fan questions on TONIT

From his pre-race rituals to the toughest opponent on track, Alex Marquez gets grilled by his fans and an expanding online community of motorcycle riders.

TONIT, an app for all things two-wheeled, helped put the questions to its new ambassador Alex Marquez to unveil his habits on and off his motorcycle as a MotoGP racer.

Check out the full video as Alex Marquez answers fan questions on the TONIT app.

Read Also: Uniting riders across the world