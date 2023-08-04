Alex Marquez reveals all as he answers fan questions on TONIT
Alex Marquez has teamed up with revolutionary app TONIT to answer fan questions and reveal what makes him tick as a MotoGP rider.
From his pre-race rituals to the toughest opponent on track, Alex Marquez gets grilled by his fans and an expanding online community of motorcycle riders.
TONIT, an app for all things two-wheeled, helped put the questions to its new ambassador Alex Marquez to unveil his habits on and off his motorcycle as a MotoGP racer.
Check out the full video as Alex Marquez answers fan questions on the TONIT app.
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Why British MotoGP fans should get behind the country's newest winner
Nemechek recovers from early spin to claim Michigan Xfinity win
IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole
Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
