Previous / Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path Next / Pramac signs new MotoGP deal with Ducati through to 2024
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Alex Marquez “not enjoying” 2021 Honda MotoGP bike

By:

LCR’s Alex Marquez admits in dry conditions he is “not enjoying” the 2021 Honda MotoGP bike, following a difficult start to his sophomore year.

Alex Marquez “not enjoying” 2021 Honda MotoGP bike

Having scored Honda’s only podiums in 2020 when he was a rookie, much was expected of the younger Marquez brother in 2021 on his switch to LCR with full factory backing from HRC.

However, Marquez has so far failed to make it out of Q1 in qualifying and has crashed out of three of the first five races this season.

Scoring his best result of the year last time out in the flag-to-flag French Grand Prix in sixth – with his best dry result an eighth in Portugal – Marquez says his main target ahead of this weekend’s Italian GP is to try “to enjoy” himself in dry conditions again.

“The main target for me is to enjoy on dry conditions because this is the main thing that I’m not really enjoying, honestly, because I miss some confidence and when you miss confidence you’re struggling on the bike,” he said.

“So, the main target is that, to get the confidence back and to be there.

“I think in Le Mans we did some good steps forward, but still there’s many things to try and many things to understand really well about this year’s bike and how we can be there.”

Read Also:

When asked by Motorsport.com where he is struggling compared to 2020, Marquez noted his Honda is reacting differently on corner entry as he is struggling with the bike’s engine braking in the way he has the RC213V set up.

“I mean, I’m struggling a little bit on front confidence,” he explained ahead of his first Mugello visit as a MotoGP rider.

“This is true on the brakes, but we are starting to understand why because in the end in the front part of the bike we didn’t change so well.

“It looks like for my package that I use we are struggling a little bit with engine braking and looks like we are in a different shape in that point compared to last year in that point in [corner] entry.

“So, everything is reacting in a different way, so we need to still understand those things, and if we make some steps in that part in the braking area it will be important for me on the confidence in the front and all these things, and if we will be again fast and confident on the bike and I will enjoy again.”

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Drivers Alex Marquez
Author Lewis Duncan

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

