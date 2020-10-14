MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form

shares
comments
Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form
By:

Alex Marquez "agrees" with the critics of his form on the Honda in his rookie MotoGP season, admitting he is "not as fast I want" to be, especially in qualifying.

The younger Marquez brother was selected by Honda to replace the retiring Jorge Lorenzo for the 2020 season, though this move was questioned owing to the pressure typically exerted on a factory HRC rider.

Marquez has struggled to adapt to the tricky RC213V in qualifying, having failed to start higher than 17th from the first nine races, but has scored points on seven occasions - including a breakthrough maiden podium in last weekend's wet French Grand Prix.

When asked to comment on the critics of his move to the factory Honda squad, Marquez says he has "peace in my mind" over HRC's decision as he is a world champion in Moto3 and Moto2.

As a result, he does not care about those comments, but agrees with those who have criticised his form on the RC213V this season.

"In the end, I know why I'm here and why I'm wearing these colours," Marquez said.

"In the end, I'm a two-time world champion and I know why they promoted me to the Repsol Honda team.

"It was a strange situation because Lorenzo says that he is retiring in the last race [of 2019] and was difficult for the team to take a decision.

"They trusted me and for that reason I have peace in my mind that I know why I'm here.

"The criticism sometimes is good because you take more motivation and it gives you some fuel to keep going and keep the motivation to always believe in yourself.

"I agree with the critics who criticise me a lot this year because the performance is not what we expected, in qualifying especially I'm not as fast as I want.

"But about the move, I don't care about the critics. I know why I'm here and that's it."

Read Also:

Marquez's podium at Le Mans marked Honda's first of the season and moved him to 14th in the standings on 47 points - just 15 from top rookie Brad Binder on the KTM.

Alex's brother Marc Marquez will once again be absent from this weekend's Aragon GP despite rumours of a comeback from injury.

Missing his ninth-successive race, Marc Marquez now mathematically cannot win the 2020 world championship.

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl, who was eighth at Le Mans, will continue to deputise for him.

How poor French GP confirmed Quartararo's favourite status

Previous article

How poor French GP confirmed Quartararo's favourite status
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

Horner believes DAS helped Hamilton at restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner believes DAS helped Hamilton at restart

Peugeot starts analysing potential drivers for Hypercar programme
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Peugeot starts analysing potential drivers for Hypercar programme

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel

Latest news

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form

How poor French GP confirmed Quartararo's favourite status Prime
MGP MotoGP / Opinion

How poor French GP confirmed Quartararo's favourite status

Miller says French GP retirement was "inevitable"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller says French GP retirement was "inevitable"

Dovizioso “paid” for wrong tyre choice in wet French GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso “paid” for wrong tyre choice in wet French GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

2
Formula 1

Horner believes DAS helped Hamilton at restart

3
WEC

Peugeot starts analysing potential drivers for Hypercar programme

56m
4
IndyCar

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP

5
MotoGP

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form

43m

Latest news

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form
MGP

Marquez "agrees" with critics over 2020 MotoGP form

How poor French GP confirmed Quartararo's favourite status
MGP

How poor French GP confirmed Quartararo's favourite status

Miller says French GP retirement was "inevitable"
MGP

Miller says French GP retirement was "inevitable"

Dovizioso “paid” for wrong tyre choice in wet French GP
MGP

Dovizioso “paid” for wrong tyre choice in wet French GP

Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP
MGP

Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.