Alex Marquez: 2026 MotoGP title fight so open due to “more mistakes”

Alex Marquez believes the 2026 MotoGP title fight has been kept unusually close by frontrunners making more mistakes than in the past.

MotoGP is set for an intense championship battle in the second half of the season, with the top five riders in the standings separated by just 24 points ahead of next week’s British Grand Prix.

It is the closest points gap between the top five riders 11 rounds into a season since the MotoGP era began in 2002.

While the last three campaigns were all-Ducati affairs, Aprilia’s surge has brought more runners into play, with Jorge Martin leading the championship from Ai Ogura, and Marco Bezzecchi sitting fourth. Marc Marquez leads Ducati’s charge in third, with Fabio di Giannantonio also in the frame in fifth.

But Gresini’s Alex Marquez believes the intensity of the title fight isn’t only due to Aprilia emerging as a close rival to Ducati, arguing that a lack of consistency has also played a major role.

Bezzecchi made a series of errors throughout June after showing blistering early form in the season, Martin shunted five times across the Barcelona weekend and threw away another big result in Hungary, while reigning champion Marquez crashed out of the lead of the Spanish GP after starting from pole.

“I think nobody was able to be really consistent. Nobody was able to be there all weekend,” he said.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“It looks like this year is a little bit more open because people are making more mistakes compared to last year, compared to a few years ago, also to ‘24 and ‘23. So, everything is quite open.

“It's quite interesting and better for the fans. But nobody is performing at a consistent level. I think the only one that put [consistency] at the beginning of the season was Marco. Unfortunately, he was injured and he didn't have a lot of luck in these last races.

“But it will be interesting to see after the summer break which rider is able to put that consistency; that will pay off. Ogura would have a lot of possibilities to put that consistency, and Marc too.

“But still, Martin is leading. He didn't make a lot of noise, but he's there. So, it will be quite interesting until the end.”

Asked who is the favourite for the 2026 crown, Marquez joked: “For sure, not me.”

His comments contrast with those of Francesco Bagnaia, who rejected the suggestion that the championship’s leading riders do not want to win the title.