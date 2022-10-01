Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Last corner key to “unexpected” maiden MotoGP pole for Bezzecchi
MotoGP / Thailand GP News

Aleix Espargaro "can't go faster" amid Thailand MotoGP woes

MotoGP championship contender Aleix Espargaro says he “can’t go faster” than he is on the Aprilia at the Thailand Grand Prix having struggled to 13th in qualifying.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Aleix Espargaro "can't go faster" amid Thailand MotoGP woes
Listen to this article

The Spaniard has been off the pace all weekend at Buriram as the stiffer carcass design of the rear tyres brought to cope with the heat demands doesn't suit the RS-GP, with Espargaro struggling in Indonesia and Austria on the same tyre.

Dropping into Q1 after practice, Espargaro was denied a place in Q2 by just 0.103 seconds and says he physically could do no more than that.

"I'm happy that I tried really hard, because I tried really hard this weekend," Espargaro, who is 25 points behind championship leader Fabio Quartararo – fourth behind Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia today – said.

"I tried everything I could but I can't go faster. We tried a completely different bike this morning, super different, and it didn't work.

"In FP4 I tried to be competitive with the used tyres, I did 31.3s in lap 20.

"But it's not enough. And then on the qualifying I braked super late every corner, accelerated super smooth to avoid the spin.

"But the bike doesn't go forward, so it's frustrating. I tried my best, I was satisfied with my lap but it wasn't enough just for one tenth.

"I'm frustrated, but it's difficult to ride faster than I'm doing."

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While the rear tyre issue is a long-standing problem for Aprilia, Espargaro refuses to count this as an excuse as "it's the same for the other riders".

"Yesterday in the technical meeting, my guys said to me it's because the carcass of the tyre is different," Espargaro said when asked if his lack of pace in qualifying was all a result of the stiffer tyre carcass.

"It's the same for the other riders, so I said 'don't say this to me' because we know that. It's a different carcass, but the others are fast.

"So why are we not? We have to understand, next year we will go to many tracks with heat so we have to adapt to whatever Michelin brings."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Last corner key to “unexpected” maiden MotoGP pole for Bezzecchi
Previous article

Last corner key to “unexpected” maiden MotoGP pole for Bezzecchi
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Last corner key to “unexpected” maiden MotoGP pole for Bezzecchi Thailand GP
MotoGP

Last corner key to “unexpected” maiden MotoGP pole for Bezzecchi

Thailand MotoGP: Bezzecchi snatches first pole for Rossi's team Thailand GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Bezzecchi snatches first pole for Rossi's team

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Japanese GP Prime
MotoGP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Aleix Espargaro "can't go faster" amid Thailand MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro "can't go faster" amid Thailand MotoGP woes

MotoGP championship contender Aleix Espargaro says he “can’t go faster” than he is on the Aprilia at the Thailand Grand Prix having struggled to 13th in qualifying.

Last corner key to “unexpected” maiden MotoGP pole for Bezzecchi
MotoGP MotoGP

Last corner key to “unexpected” maiden MotoGP pole for Bezzecchi

Valentino Rossi protégé Marco Bezzecchi “didn’t expect” to score a maiden MotoGP pole at the Thailand Grand Prix, with a “very good last corner” key to his lap.

Thailand MotoGP: Bezzecchi snatches first pole for Rossi's team
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Bezzecchi snatches first pole for Rossi's team

Marco Bezzecchi snatched a maiden MotoGP pole for himself and Valentino Rossi’s team after beating Jorge Martin by 0.021s in a thrilling Thailand Grand Prix qualifying.

Thailand MotoGP: Martin quickest for Ducati in FP3, Marquez to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Martin quickest for Ducati in FP3, Marquez to Q1

Pramac’s Jorge Martin topped third practice for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix despite a crash as Honda’s Marc Marquez failed to get into qualifying Q2 directly.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.