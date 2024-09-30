Aki Ajo confirmed as KTM MotoGP team manager

KTM has announced that Aki Ajo will take up the role of team manager at its factory squad from next season.

The Finn will step away from his current position as head of his own Ajo Motorsport Moto2/3 team in favour of helming KTM’s efforts in the premier class.

Ajo comes on board in place of current KTM Factory Racing team boss Francesco Guidotti, who was this weekend confirmed as leaving the team at the end of the season despite having a year left to run on his contract.

“It’s an honour to be offered this great new role and opportunity to work in MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing,” Ajo said in a statement from KTM.

“At the moment MotoGP is at a very high level so we need to continue to work in many areas and use the strengths that we have to build this KTM package to an even better standard.

“We need to keep pushing but I think this project already has many good parts to be right at the very top; we have to manage them in the best way.

“Thank you to Stefan, Hubert, Pit and Jens and everyone in the KTM structure.”

Ajo arrives at KTM on the back of immense success achieved at Moto3/125cc and Moto2 level since Ajo Motorsport arrived in the grand prix paddock in 2001. Since then it has gone on to collect ten riders' titles in total, five in Moto2 and five in Moto3/125cc.

Renowned for his skill in the scouting and development of fresh racing talent, Ajo's appointment will see a return to working alongside Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, who will form KTM's rider line-up in 2025.

The duo are counted among Ajo's esteemed title-winning alumni, together with current MotoGP riders Johann Zarco and Augusto Fernandez, plus WorldSBK frontrunner Remy Gardner.

With KTM having already developed a close working relationship with Ajo Motorsport by providing backing for both its Moto2 and Moto3 teams, Motorsports Director Pit Beirer regards him as a logical choice.

“We have a special relationship and a very close collaboration with Aki and so we felt this was the best decision to take the MotoGP project forward.

“I’ve said it before and will mention it again: he believed in us when we were just getting organised in this paddock, so the trust and the friendship is unmatched. His team’s success speaks for itself.

“He has won titles with both of the riders that will be in the pit-box for 2025 but that knowledge is just part of the skillset he will bring. We know we can count on a lot of pedigree and, of course, Aki knows our company and the way we race.

“I’m really pleased and proud that we are taking this challenge together and we are continuing a story that began a long time ago and has had so much success and great stories already.”