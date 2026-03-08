Pedro Acosta leads MotoGP standings after opener – but history says it’s no title guarantee
Pedro Acosta left Thailand as the first leader of the 2026 MotoGP world championship. The KTM rider claimed his maiden sprint victory in Saturday's contest and followed it up with a second-place result in the grand prix itself.
Accumulating 32 points across the weekend, he now holds a seven-point lead over Thai Grand Prix winner Marco Bezzecchi, with Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez a further two points adrift in third.
The Buriram sprint was decided in controversial circumstances, with Marquez having to hand back the lead to Acosta on the final lap after forcing the latter off the track.
Initially, Acosta was surprised that Marquez left him pass, even stating that “I prefer to finish second than to win in this way.” However, his tone completely changed on Sunday, when he said “I won and whoever says otherwise hasn’t watched bike [racing]. In the end, the one who crossed the line first was me. Period. Nobody gave me anything."
After the sprint, Marquez was heard saying “for now" in reference to Acosta’s lead in the championship. A day later, however, the 21-year-old managed to remain at the top of the standings and added: “It has not been a one-day lead as Marc was saying."
Those remarks furthered fuelled the rivalry between these two riders, who are expected to team up at the factory Ducati garage in 2027.
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo
The first leader does not end up champion 58% of the time
So far in the 21st century, a total of 26 full seasons have been held in MotoGP, the first two still under the 500cc era. Reviewing the statistics, it can be seen that of the 26 riders who led the overall standings after the first grand prix, only 11, just over 42%, ended the season as world champion. That means that as many as 15 times - in almost 58% of the occasions - the rider who led the championship after round one failed to stay there after the final race.
In 2000, the first leader of the world championship was Garry McCoy, but the title was clinched by Kenny Roberts Jr. From 2001 onward came the dominance of Valentino Rossi, who led the first race and was champion consecutively until 2005 (five seasons). However, the Italian could not repeat that feat again, despite winning two more titles (2008 and 2009) and being the leader two other times after the first race (2010 and 2015).
Casey Stoner won the first race and was the first leader of the season on four occasions, but only in two of them (2007 and 2011) did he end up being champion. There were three occasions where Jorge Lorenzo went straight into the lead in MotoGP (2012, 2013 and 2016), but only in the first year did he come out champion.
Riders who led after the first grand prix and never won the title are Maverick Vinales (2017 and 2021) and Andrea Dovizioso (2018 and 2019).
Marquez’s case is a curious one since the Catalan has accumulated seven MotoGP crowns, but only twice was he the championship leader after the first race; in 2012 (Qatar) and last year, when he prevailed in the Thai Grand Prix.
First leader and MotoGP champion in the 21st century:
|
Season
|
Leader after the 1st GP
|
World Champion
|
2000
|
Garry McCoy
|
Kenny Roberts
|
2001
|
Valentino Rossi
|
Valentino Rossi
|
2002
|
Valentino Rossi
|
Valentino Rossi
|
2003
|
Valentino Rossi
|
Valentino Rossi
|
2004
|
Valentino Rossi
|
Valentino Rossi
|
2005
|
Valentino Rossi
|
Valentino Rossi
|
2006
|
Loris Capirossi
|
2007
|
Casey Stoner
|
Casey Stoner
|
2008
|
Casey Stoner
|
Valentino Rossi
|
2009
|
Casey Stoner
|
Valentino Rossi
|
2010
|
Valentino Rossi
|
Jorge Lorenzo
|
2011
|
Casey Stoner
|
Casey Stoner
|
2012
|
Jorge Lorenzo
|
Jorge Lorenzo
|
2013
|
Jorge Lorenzo
|
Marc Marquez
|
2014
|
Marc Marquez
|
Marc Marquez
|
2015
|
Valentino Rossi
|
Jorge Lorenzo
|
2016
|
Jorge Lorenzo
|
Marc Marquez
|
2017
|
Marc Marquez
|
2018
|
Andrea Dovizioso
|
Marc Marquez
|
2019
|
Andrea Dovizioso
|
Marc Marquez
|
2020
|
2021
|
Maverick Vinales
|
Fabio Quartararo
|
2022
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|
2023
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|
2024
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|
Jorge Martin
|
2025
|
Marc Marquez
|
Marc Marquez
|
2026
|
Pedro Acosta
|
?
Sprint races were added to the schedule in 2023, but the first leader is determined after the opening grand prix weekend
