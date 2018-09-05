Sign in
MotoGP / Breaking news

Abraham pens two-year Avintia Ducati MotoGP deal

shares
comments
Abraham pens two-year Avintia Ducati MotoGP deal
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Sep 5, 2018, 8:16 AM

Avintia Ducati has signed Czech MotoGP rider Karel Abraham on a two-year deal, the team has announced.

The 28-year-old Abraham has been a regular in grand prix racing's premier class intermittently since 2011, and has spend the past two seasons competing for Nieto Ducati.

But with the Nieto team giving up its MotoGP 2019 entries to Yamaha's new satellite outfit SIC, which has signed Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo, Abraham has found alternative employment in the championship for the next two years.

“I’m very happy to see Karel Abraham joining our team,” said Avintia team owner Raul Romero.

“He is a hard worker, has won in Moto2, and has a lot of experience in MotoGP and with Ducati.

“And I’m also happy to announce that we will continue with Ducati for two more seasons.”

Motorsport.com reported back in July had Abraham had been the favourite to land an Avintia ride, but the rider, who is 23rd in the current standings riding a Ducati GP16, was insistent on securing a newer-specification bike.

Avintia currently fields a Ducati GP17 for Tito Rabat and a 2016-spec bike for Xavier Simeon, but Abraham – who is expected to line up alongside Rabat next year – has revealed that he will have a 2018-spec Desmosedici at his disposal next year.

“We signed in Silverstone because it was very important for me to finalise every detail of the contract in order to get competitive machinery,” Abraham said.

“This worked out also thanks to a big help of [general manager] Luigi Dall’Igna and [sporting director] Paolo Ciabatti from Ducati factory.

“The important part is that it will be Ducati GP18 with the newest specification, which has good results from this season.

“Thanks to that, I believe that we will be able to make some really good results and I am already very excited about the next season.”

Karel Abraham, Angel Nieto Team

Karel Abraham, Angel Nieto Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

2019 MotoGP grid so far:

Team Riders
Repsol Honda

 Marc Marquez

 Jorge Lorenzo
Monster Yamaha

 Valentino Rossi

 Maverick Vinales
Ducati

 Andrea Dovizioso

 Danilo Petrucci
Suzuki

 Alex Rins

 Joan Mir
Aprilia

 Aleix Espargaro

 Andrea Iannone
KTM

 Pol Espargaro

 Johann Zarco
LCR Honda

 Cal Crutchlow

TBA
Tech 3 KTM

 Miguel Oliveira

 Hafizh Syahrin
Pramac Ducati

 Francesco Bagnaia

 Jack Miller
SIC Yamaha

 Franco Morbidelli

 Fabio Quartararo
Avintia Ducati

Czech Republic Karel Abraham

TBA
About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Karel Abraham
Teams Avintia Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

