Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

George Russell's road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
George Russell's road to F1 2026: In pictures

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - George Russell

Formula 1
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - George Russell

Apple and Netflix join forces to distribute F1 2026 content

Formula 1
Australian GP
Apple and Netflix join forces to distribute F1 2026 content

New Toyota WRC car breaks cover in testing

WRC
New Toyota WRC car breaks cover in testing

The big 2025 lesson Alex Marquez will apply in 2026

MotoGP
Thailand GP
The big 2025 lesson Alex Marquez will apply in 2026

David Croft: George Russell "looks at home" but under personal pressure ahead of 2026 title chance

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Croft: George Russell "looks at home" but under personal pressure ahead of 2026 title chance
MotoGP Buriram Official Testing

2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Buriram this weekend for the opening round of the 2026 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Thailand Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Team Gresini

The Buriram International Circuit plays host to this weekend's season-opening Thailand Grand Prix. Marc Marquez heads into the year as the reigning world champion and is the favourite for victory on Sunday after dominating last year's race. He will be joined in the factory Ducati garage by a rejuvenated Francesco Bagnaia, who appears to have left behind his 2025 struggles.

Aprilia is another strong contender this year after topping pre-season testing, with Marco Bezzecchi again leading the Noale factory's charge.

A possible battle between KTM and Honda could ensue for the third-fastest manufacturer, while Yamaha looks set to toil at the back after radically overhauling the M1 to fit a new V4 engine over the winter.

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION GMT CET (GMT+1) ET (GMT-5) PT (GMT-8) AEDT (GMT+11) JST (GMT+9) IST (GMT+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 03:45 04:45 22:45 (Thu) 19:45 (Thu) 14:45 12:45 09:15
FP 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30
Saturday              
FP2 03:10 04:10 22:10 (Fri) 19:10 (Fri) 14:10 12:10 08:40
Qualifying 03:50 04:50 22:50 (Fri) 19:50 (Fri) 14:50 12:50 09:20
Sprint 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30
Sunday              
Race 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Thailand

Friday 27 February 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
  • Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 28 February 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
  • Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 1 March 2026

  • Race: 15:00 local time

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 27 February 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 GMT
  • Practice: 08:00 - 09:00 GMT

Saturday 28 February 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 GMT
  • Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 GMT
  • Sprint: 08:00 GMT

Sunday 1 March 2026

  • Race: 08:00 GMT

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 27 February 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CET
  • Practice: 09:00- 10:00 CET

Saturday 28 February 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CET
  • Sprint: 09:00 CET

Sunday 1 March 2026

  • Race: 09:00 CET

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 26 February 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  22:45 - 23:30 ET

Friday 27 February 2026

  • Practice:  03:00- 04:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET  

Saturday 28 February 2026

  • Sprint: 03:00 ET 

Sunday 1 March 2026

  • Race: 03:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 26 February 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  19:45 - 20:30 PT

Friday 27 February 2026

  • Practice:  00:00 - 01:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 PT
  • Qualifying:  19:50 -20:30 PT

Saturday 28 February 2026

  • Sprint: 00:00 PT

Sunday 1 March 2026

  • Race:  00:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 27 February 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 AEDT
  • Practice: 19:00- 20:00 AEDT

Saturday 28 February 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:40 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 AEDT
  • Sprint: 19:00 AEDT

Sunday 1 March 2026

  • Race: 19:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 27 February 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 JST 
  • Practice: 17:00- 18:00 JST 

Saturday 28 February 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 JST
  • Sprint: 17:00 JST

Sunday 1 March 2026

  • Race: 17:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 27 February 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 09:15 - 09:45 IST 
  • Practice: 13:30 - 14:30 IST

Saturday 28 February 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 08:40 - 09:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST
  • Sprint: 13:30 IST

Sunday 1 March 2026

  • Race: 13:30 IST

Can I stream the Thailand Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The big 2025 lesson Alex Marquez will apply in 2026

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Pedro Acosta show

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Pedro Acosta show

Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

MotoGP
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

Latest news

COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

George Russell's road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
George Russell's road to F1 2026: In pictures

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - George Russell

Formula 1
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - George Russell