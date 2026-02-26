2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The Buriram International Circuit plays host to this weekend's season-opening Thailand Grand Prix. Marc Marquez heads into the year as the reigning world champion and is the favourite for victory on Sunday after dominating last year's race. He will be joined in the factory Ducati garage by a rejuvenated Francesco Bagnaia, who appears to have left behind his 2025 struggles.

Aprilia is another strong contender this year after topping pre-season testing, with Marco Bezzecchi again leading the Noale factory's charge.

A possible battle between KTM and Honda could ensue for the third-fastest manufacturer, while Yamaha looks set to toil at the back after radically overhauling the M1 to fit a new V4 engine over the winter.

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION GMT CET (GMT+1) ET (GMT-5) PT (GMT-8) AEDT (GMT+11) JST (GMT+9) IST (GMT+5:30) Friday FP1 03:45 04:45 22:45 (Thu) 19:45 (Thu) 14:45 12:45 09:15 FP 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 Saturday FP2 03:10 04:10 22:10 (Fri) 19:10 (Fri) 14:10 12:10 08:40 Qualifying 03:50 04:50 22:50 (Fri) 19:50 (Fri) 14:50 12:50 09:20 Sprint 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 Sunday Race 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Thailand

Friday 27 February 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time

Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 28 February 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 1 March 2026

Race: 15:00 local time

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 27 February 2026

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 GMT

Practice: 08:00 - 09:00 GMT

Saturday 28 February 2026

Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 GMT

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 GMT

Sprint: 08:00 GMT

Sunday 1 March 2026

Race: 08:00 GMT

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 27 February 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CET

Practice: 09:00- 10:00 CET

Saturday 28 February 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 CET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CET

Sprint: 09:00 CET

Sunday 1 March 2026

Race: 09:00 CET

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 26 February 2026

Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 ET

Friday 27 February 2026

Practice: 03:00- 04:00 ET

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 ET

Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET

Saturday 28 February 2026

Sprint: 03:00 ET

Sunday 1 March 2026

Race: 03:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 26 February 2026

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 PT

Friday 27 February 2026

Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 PT

Qualifying: 19:50 -20:30 PT

Saturday 28 February 2026

Sprint: 00:00 PT

Sunday 1 March 2026

Race: 00:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 27 February 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 AEDT

Practice: 19:00- 20:00 AEDT

Saturday 28 February 2026

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 AEDT

Sprint: 19:00 AEDT

Sunday 1 March 2026

Race: 19:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 27 February 2026

Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 JST

Practice: 17:00- 18:00 JST

Saturday 28 February 2026

Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:40 JST

Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 JST

Sprint: 17:00 JST

Sunday 1 March 2026

Race: 17:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 27 February 2026

Free Practice 1: 09:15 - 09:45 IST

Practice: 13:30 - 14:30 IST

Saturday 28 February 2026

Free Practice 2: 08:40 - 09:10 IST

Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST

Sprint: 13:30 IST

Sunday 1 March 2026

Race: 13:30 IST

Can I stream the Thailand Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites