2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Assen on 26-28 June for the 10th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix.
Start action
Photo by: Dorna
Ducati heads into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix having won four of the last six grands prix, with reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez particularly in fine form aboard the factory bike.
However, Aprilia expects to bounce back in the Netherlands after two nightmare weekends that saw Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi give away valuable points to rivals with unforced errors.
Assen is regarded by riders as one of the best circuits on the calendar. Ducati has been unbeaten in the Dutch GP in the last four years, but Assen's fast and flowing nature could also suit the 2026 RS-GP.
|Event
|Date
|
|
Dutch GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
|
Dutch GP - PRACTICE
|
|
Dutch GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
|
Dutch GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
|
Dutch GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
|
Dutch GP - SPRINT
|
|
Dutch GP - WARM UP
|
|
Dutch GP - RACE
|
MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings
|SESSION
|BST
|CEST (UTC+2)
|ET (UTC−4)
|PT (UTC−7)
|AEST (UTC+10)
|JST (UTC+9)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|Friday
|FP1
|09:45
|10:45
|04:45
|01:45
|18:45
|17:45
|14:15
|Practice
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|09:10
|10:10
|04:10
|01:10
|18:10
|17:10
|13:40
|Qualifying
|09:50
|10:50
|04:50
|01:50
|18:50
|17:50
|14:20
|Sprint
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Sunday
|Race
|13:00
|14:00
|08:00
|05:00
|22:00
|21:00
|17:30
2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 26 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 27 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 28 June 2026
- Race: 13:00 BST
2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 26 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST
Saturday 27 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 28 June 2026
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 26 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET
- Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET
Saturday 27 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET
- Sprint: 09:00 ET
Sunday 28 June 2026
- Race: 08:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 26 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT
Saturday 27 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 06:00 PT
Sunday 28 June 2026
- Race: 05:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 26 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST
Saturday 27 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 28 June 2026
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 26 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 27 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 28 June 2026
- Race: 21:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 26 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 27 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 28 June 2026
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can I stream the Dutch Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
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