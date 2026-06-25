2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati heads into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix having won four of the last six grands prix, with reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez particularly in fine form aboard the factory bike.

However, Aprilia expects to bounce back in the Netherlands after two nightmare weekends that saw Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi give away valuable points to rivals with unforced errors.

Assen is regarded by riders as one of the best circuits on the calendar. Ducati has been unbeaten in the Dutch GP in the last four years, but Assen's fast and flowing nature could also suit the 2026 RS-GP.

Your time Event Date Dutch GP Dutch GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Dutch GP - PRACTICE Dutch GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 Dutch GP - QUALIFYING 1 Dutch GP - QUALIFYING 2 Dutch GP - SPRINT Dutch GP - WARM UP Dutch GP - RACE

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Saturday FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sunday Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 26 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 27 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 28 June 2026

Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 26 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST

Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 27 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST

Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 28 June 2026

Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 26 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET

Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET

Saturday 27 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET

Sprint: 09:00 ET

Sunday 28 June 2026

Race: 08:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 26 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 27 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 28 June 2026

Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 26 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 27 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 28 June 2026

Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 26 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 27 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 28 June 2026

Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 26 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 27 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 28 June 2026

Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the Dutch Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.