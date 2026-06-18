2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Brno on 19-21 June for the ninth round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Czech Grand Prix.
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Ducati heads into this weekend's Czech GP having won three out of the last five Sunday races. While Aprilia has proved that it has the best overall package on the grid, Ducati has generally had the edge in recent events due to a variety of reasons. Which of the two Italian manufacturers finishes ahead this weekend at Brno will be interesting to see, especially after Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi's impressive duel at the same venue last year.
In the championship standings, Aprilia's Bezzecchi holds a 20-point lead over team-mate Jorge Martin, with VR6's Fabio di Giannantonio another 22 points adrift in third.
Marquez has recovered to fifth place in the standings, behind KTM's Pedro Acosta, following his fantastic double win at Balaton Park aboard the factory Ducati.
|Event
|Date
|
|
Czech GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
|
Czech GP - PRACTICE
|
|
Czech GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
|
Czech GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
|
Czech GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
|
Czech GP - SPRINT
|
|
Czech GP - RACE
|
MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings
|SESSION
|BST
|CEST (UTC+2)
|ET (UTC−4)
|PT (UTC−7)
|AEST (UTC+10)
|JST (UTC+9)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|Friday
|FP1
|09:45
|10:45
|04:45
|01:45
|18:45
|17:45
|14:15
|Practice
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|09:10
|10:10
|04:10
|01:10
|18:10
|17:10
|13:40
|Qualifying
|09:50
|10:50
|04:50
|01:50
|18:50
|17:50
|14:20
|Sprint
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Sunday
|Race
|13:00
|14:00
|08:00
|05:00
|22:00
|21:00
|17:30
2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 19 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 20 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 21 June 2026
- Race: 13:00 BST
2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 19 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST
Saturday 20 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 21 June 2026
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 19 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET
- Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET
Saturday 20 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET
- Sprint: 09:00 ET
Sunday 21 June 2026
- Race: 08:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 19 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT
Saturday 20 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 06:00 PT
Sunday 21 June 2026
- Race: 05:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 19 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST
Saturday 20 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 21 June 2026
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 19 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 20 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 21 June 2026
- Race: 21:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 19 June 2026
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 20 June 2026
- Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 21 June 2026
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can I stream the Czech Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
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