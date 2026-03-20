2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Goiania this weekend for the second round of the 2026 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix.
Track overview
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
MotoGP returns to Brazil after a gap of 22 years, with a renovated Goiania circuit hosting the second round of the 2026 season on 20-22 March. The event replaces Argentina as the championship's only stop in South America.
Goiania is the second shortest track on the calendar, only fractionally longer than the Sachsenring in Germany, and features 14 corners.
To help riders adapt to the 3.8km track, MotoGP has altered the weekend format, offering riders 135 minutes of track time on Friday. FP1 has been extended to an hour, while the main practice session will run for a total of 75 minutes. The schedule for Saturday and Sunday remains the same.
|Event
|Date
|
|
Brazil GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
|
Brazil GP - PRACTICE
|
|
Brazil GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
|
Brazil GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
|
Brazil GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
|
Brazil GP - SPRINT
|
|
Brazil GP - WARM UP
|
|
Brazil GP - RACE
|
MotoGP Brazilian GP session timings in major timezones
|Session
|GMT
|CET (UTC+1)
|ET (UTC−4)
|PT (UTC−7)
|AEDT (UTC+11)
|JST (UTC+9)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|Friday
|FP1
|14:05
|15: 05
|10:05
|07:05
|01:05 (Sat)
|23:05
|19:35
|FP
|18:20
|19:20
|14:20
|11:20
|05:20 (Sat)
|03:20 (Sat)
|23:50
|Saturday
|FP2
|13:10
|14:10
|09:10
|06:10
|00:10 (Sun)
|22:10
|18:40
|Qualifying
|13:50
|14:50
|09:50
|06:50
|00:50 (Sun)
|22:50
|19:20
|Sprint
|18:00
|19:00
|14:00
|11:00
|05:00 (Sun)
|03:00 (Sun)
|23:30
|Sunday
|Race
|18:00
|19:00
|14:00
|11:00
|05:00 (Mon)
|03:00 (Mon)
|23:30
2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Goiania (-3 GMT)
Friday 20 March 2026
- Free Practice 1: 11:05 - 12:05 local time
- Practice: 15:20 - 16:35 local time
Saturday 21 March 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 22 March 2026
- Race: 15:00 local time
2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 20 March 2026
- Free Practice 1: 14:05 - 15:05 GMT
- Practice: 18:20 - 19:35 GMT
Saturday 21 March 2026
- Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:40 GMT
- Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 GMT
- Sprint: 18:00 GMT
Sunday 22 March 2026
- Race: 18:00 GMT
2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 20 March 2026
- Free Practice 1: 15:05 - 16:05 CET
- Practice: 19:20- 20:35 CET
Saturday 21 March 2026
- Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:40 CET
- Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 CET
- Sprint: 19:00 CET
Sunday 22 March 2026
- Race: 19:00 CET
2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 20 March 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:05 - 11:05 ET
- Practice: 14:20- 15:35 ET
Saturday 21 March 2026
- Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 ET
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 ET
- Sprint: 14:00 ET
Sunday 22 March 2026
- Race: 14:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 20 March 2026
- Free Practice 1: 07:05 - 08:05 PT
- Practice: 11:20 - 12:35 PT
Saturday 21 March 2026
- Free Practice 2: 06:10 - 06:40 PT
- Qualifying: 06:50 -07:30 PT
- Sprint: 11:00 PT
Sunday 22 March 2026
- Race: 11:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Saturday 21 March 2026
- Free Practice 1: 01:05 - 02:05 AEDT
- Practice: 05:20- 06:35 AEDT
Sunday 22 March 2026
- Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 05:00 AEDT
Monday 23 March 2026
- Race: 05:00 AEDT
2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 20 March 2026
- Free Practice 1: 23:05 - 00:05 JST
Saturday 21 March 2026
- Practice: 03:20- 04:35 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 JST
- Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 JST
Sunday 22 March 2026
- Sprint: 03:00 JST
Monday 23 March 2026
- Race: 03:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 20 March 2026
- Free Practice 1: 19:35 - 20:35 IST
- Practice: 23:50 - 01:05 IST
Saturday 21 March 2026
- Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:10 IST
- Qualifying: 19:20 - 20:00 IST
- Sprint: 23:30 IST
Sunday 22 March 2026
- Race: 23:30 IST
Can I stream the Brazilian Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP podium proves he is not finished in F1, says David Coulthard
BMW's Andreas Roos cautious of IMSA's expanded planned testing in 2027
James Vowles admits overweight Williams needs April break to recover
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity
Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season
What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments