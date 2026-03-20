2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP returns to Brazil after a gap of 22 years, with a renovated Goiania circuit hosting the second round of the 2026 season on 20-22 March. The event replaces Argentina as the championship's only stop in South America.

Goiania is the second shortest track on the calendar, only fractionally longer than the Sachsenring in Germany, and features 14 corners.

To help riders adapt to the 3.8km track, MotoGP has altered the weekend format, offering riders 135 minutes of track time on Friday. FP1 has been extended to an hour, while the main practice session will run for a total of 75 minutes. The schedule for Saturday and Sunday remains the same.

Local time Your time Event Date Brazil GP Brazil GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Brazil GP - PRACTICE Brazil GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Brazil GP - QUALIFYING 1 Brazil GP - QUALIFYING 2 Brazil GP - SPRINT Brazil GP - WARM UP Brazil GP - RACE

MotoGP Brazilian GP session timings in major timezones

Session GMT CET (UTC+1) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEDT (UTC+11) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 14:05 15: 05 10:05 07:05 01:05 (Sat) 23:05 19:35 FP 18:20 19:20 14:20 11:20 05:20 (Sat) 03:20 (Sat) 23:50 Saturday FP2 13:10 14:10 09:10 06:10 00:10 (Sun) 22:10 18:40 Qualifying 13:50 14:50 09:50 06:50 00:50 (Sun) 22:50 19:20 Sprint 18:00 19:00 14:00 11:00 05:00 (Sun) 03:00 (Sun) 23:30 Sunday Race 18:00 19:00 14:00 11:00 05:00 (Mon) 03:00 (Mon) 23:30

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Goiania (-3 GMT)

Friday 20 March 2026

Free Practice 1: 11:05 - 12:05 local time

Practice: 15:20 - 16:35 local time

Saturday 21 March 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 22 March 2026

Race: 15:00 local time

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 20 March 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:05 - 15:05 GMT

Practice: 18:20 - 19:35 GMT

Saturday 21 March 2026

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:40 GMT

Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 GMT

Sprint: 18:00 GMT

Sunday 22 March 2026

Race: 18:00 GMT

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 20 March 2026

Free Practice 1: 15:05 - 16:05 CET

Practice: 19:20- 20:35 CET

Saturday 21 March 2026

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:40 CET

Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 CET

Sprint: 19:00 CET

Sunday 22 March 2026

Race: 19:00 CET

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 20 March 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:05 - 11:05 ET

Practice: 14:20- 15:35 ET

Saturday 21 March 2026

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 ET

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 ET

Sprint: 14:00 ET

Sunday 22 March 2026

Race: 14:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 20 March 2026

Free Practice 1: 07:05 - 08:05 PT

Practice: 11:20 - 12:35 PT

Saturday 21 March 2026

Free Practice 2: 06:10 - 06:40 PT

Qualifying: 06:50 -07:30 PT

Sprint: 11:00 PT

Sunday 22 March 2026

Race: 11:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 21 March 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:05 - 02:05 AEDT

Practice: 05:20- 06:35 AEDT

Sunday 22 March 2026

Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 AEDT

Sprint: 05:00 AEDT

Monday 23 March 2026

Race: 05:00 AEDT

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 20 March 2026

Free Practice 1: 23:05 - 00:05 JST

Saturday 21 March 2026

Practice: 03:20- 04:35 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 JST

Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 JST

Sunday 22 March 2026

Sprint: 03:00 JST

Monday 23 March 2026

Race: 03:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 20 March 2026

Free Practice 1: 19:35 - 20:35 IST

Practice: 23:50 - 01:05 IST

Saturday 21 March 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:10 IST

Qualifying: 19:20 - 20:00 IST

Sprint: 23:30 IST

Sunday 22 March 2026

Race: 23:30 IST

Can I stream the Brazilian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites