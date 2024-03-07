All Series
MotoGP Qatar GP

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Losail this weekend for the start of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Qatar will host the season-opening round of MotoGP again this year, having been placed at the back-end of the 2023 campaign to allow for the track to be resurfaced.

Ducati looks like the favourite for victory at the Losail International Circuit, given the strong form it enjoyed in pre-season testing in both Malaysia and the same Qatari venue.

Marc Marquez will gather a lot of attention too, as he makes his first competitive outing with the Italian marque after leaving Honda with a year remaining on his contract.

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings

Session

local time

GMT 

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

15:45

12:45

13:45

07:45

04:45

23:45

21:45

18:15

FP2

20:00

17:00

 18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

 14:00 11:00 12:00

06:00

03:00

 22:00

20:00

 16:30

Qualifying

 14:40 11:40 12:40

06:40

03:40

22:40

20:40

 17:10

Sprint

 19:00 16:00 17:00

11:00

08:00

03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Warm up

15:40

12:40

 13:40

07:40

 04:40

23:40

21:40

18:10

Race

20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

 09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Qatar

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 14:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 14:40 - 15:20 local time
  • Sprint: 19:00 local time

Sunday 10th March 2024

  • Warm up: 15:40 - 15:50 local time
  • Race: 20:00 local time

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 11:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 11:40 - 12:10 GMT
  • Sprint: 16:00 GMT

Sunday 10th March 2024

  • Warm up: 12:40 - 12:50 GMT
  • Race: 17:00 GMT

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 12:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 12:40 - 13:20 CET
  • Sprint: 17:00 CET

Sunday 10th March 2024

  • Warm up: 13:40 - 13:50 CET
  • Race: 18:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  07:45 - 08:30 ET / 04:45 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  12:00 - 13:00 ET / 09:00 - 10:00 PT

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 06:30 ET / 03:00 - 03:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 06:40 - 06:50 ET / 03:40 - 04:20 PT
  • Sprint: 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

Sunday 10th March 2024

  • Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 ET / 04:40 - 04:50 PT
  • Race:  12:00 ET / 09:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 23:45 - 00:30 AEDT

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 22:30 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 22:40 - 23:20 AEDT 

Sunday 10th March 2024

  • Sprint: 03:00 AEDT
  • Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 AEDT

Monday 11th March 2024

  • Race: 04:00 AEDT

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 JST 

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 20:40 - 21:20 JST

Sunday 10th March 2024

  • Sprint: 01:00 JST
  • Warm-up: 21:40 - 21:50 JST

Monday 11th March 2024

  • Race: 02:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 8th March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:15 - 19:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 9th March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:00 IST 
  • Qualifying: 17:10 - 17:50 IST
  • Sprint: 21:30 IST

Sunday 10th March 2024

  • Warm-up: 18:10 - 18:20 IST
  • Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

