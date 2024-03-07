2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Qatar will host the season-opening round of MotoGP again this year, having been placed at the back-end of the 2023 campaign to allow for the track to be resurfaced.

Ducati looks like the favourite for victory at the Losail International Circuit, given the strong form it enjoyed in pre-season testing in both Malaysia and the same Qatari venue.

Marc Marquez will gather a lot of attention too, as he makes his first competitive outing with the Italian marque after leaving Honda with a year remaining on his contract.

2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings

Session local time GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 15:45 12:45 13:45 07:45 04:45 23:45 21:45 18:15 FP2 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 14:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 22:00 20:00 16:30 Qualifying 14:40 11:40 12:40 06:40 03:40 22:40 20:40 17:10 Sprint 19:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 03:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Warm up 15:40 12:40 13:40 07:40 04:40 23:40 21:40 18:10 Race 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.