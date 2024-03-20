2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Portimao this weekend for the second round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Portuguese Grand Prix.
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia kicked off his title defence in fine style by winning the Qatar Grand Prix earlier this month, beating KTM's Brad Binder and 2023 rival Jorge Martin (Pramac).
Marc Marquez finished fourth on his first outing with Gresini Ducati, while Pedro Acosta ran on the cusp of the podium on his debut before slipping to ninth on his Tech3 GasGas.
2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings
2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 GMT
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 GMT
- Sprint: 15:00 GMT
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 GMT
- Race: 14:00 GMT
2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CET
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CET
- Sprint: 16:00 CET
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CET
- Race: 15:00 CET
2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 06:45 - 07:30 ET / 03:45 - 04:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 06:10 - 06:40 ET / 03:10 - 03:40 PT
- Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 ET / 03:50 - 04:30 PT
- Sprint: 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Warm-up: 05:40 - 05:50 ET / 02:40 - 02:50 PT
- Race: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 AEDT
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT
- Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 21:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 AEDT
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Sprint: 02:00 AEDT
- Warm-up: 20:40 - 20:50 AEDT
Monday 25th March 2024
- Race: 01:00 AEDT
2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 JST
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 JST
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 JST
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Sprint: 00:00 JST
- Warm-up: 19:40 - 19:50 JST
- Race: 23:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 22nd March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 16:15 - 16:45 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 23rd March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 15:40 - 16:10 IST
- Qualifying: 16:20 - 17:00 IST
- Sprint: 20:30 IST
Sunday 24th March 2024
- Warm-up: 15:10 - 15:20 IST
- Race: 19:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
