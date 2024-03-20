2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia kicked off his title defence in fine style by winning the Qatar Grand Prix earlier this month, beating KTM's Brad Binder and 2023 rival Jorge Martin (Pramac).

Marc Marquez finished fourth on his first outing with Gresini Ducati, while Pedro Acosta ran on the cusp of the podium on his debut before slipping to ninth on his Tech3 GasGas.

2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:45 11:45 06:45 03:45 21:45 19:45 16:15 FP2 15:00 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:10 11:10 06:10 03:10 21:10 19:10 15:40 Qualifying 10:50 11:50 06:50 03:50 21:50 19:50 16:20 Sprint 15:00 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Warm up 09:40 10:40 05:40 02:40 20:40 18:40 15:10 Race 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.