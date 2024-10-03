2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Motegi this weekend for the 16th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Ducati has won the last two editions of the Japanese GP, with then-factory rider Jack Miller triumphing in 2022 and Jorge Martin taking the top spot last year for Pramac.
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings
|Event
|Date
|
Oct 04
10:45
|
Japanese GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
Oct 04
10:45
|
Japanese GP - PRACTICE
|
Oct 04
15:00
|
Japanese GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
Oct 05
10:10
|
Japanese GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
Oct 05
10:50
|
Japanese GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
Oct 05
11:15
|
Japanese GP - SPRINT
|
Oct 05
15:00
|
Japanese GP - WARM UP
|
Oct 06
09:40
|
Japanese GP - Race
|
Oct 06
14:00
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
01:45
|
02:45
|
03:45
|
21:45
|
18:45
|
11:45
|
10:45
|
07:15
|
FP2
|
06:00
|
07:00
|08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|
16:00
|
15:00
|11:30
|
FP3
|
01:10
|02:10
|03:10
|
21:10
|
18:10
|11:10
|
10:10
|06:40
|
Qualifying
|
01:50
|02:50
|03:50
|
21:50
|
18:50
|
11:50
|
10:50
|07:20
|
Sprint
|
06:00
|07:00
|08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|
16:00
|
15:00
|
11:30
|
Warm up
|
00:40
|
01:40
|02:40
|
20:40
|17:40
|
11:40
|
09:40
|
06:10
|
Race
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|22:00
|
16:00
|
14:00
|10:30
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 4th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST
Saturday 5th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 02:10 - 03:10 BST
- Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 BST
- Sprint: 07:00 BST
Sunday 6th October 2024
- Warm up: 01:40 - 01:50 BST
- Race: 06:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 4th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST
Saturday 5th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CEST
- Sprint: 08:00 CEST
Sunday 6th October 2024
- Warm up: 02:40 - 02:50 CEST
- Race: 07:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 3rd October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 ET
Friday 4th October 2024
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 21:40 ET
- Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 ET
Saturday 5th October 2024
- Sprint: 02:00 ET
- Warm-up: 20:40 - 21:50 ET
Sunday 6th October 2024
- Race: 01:00 ET
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 3rd October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT
Friday 4th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 PT
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT
- Sprint: 23:00 PT
Saturday 5th October 2024
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 PT
- Race: 22:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 4th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST
Saturday 5th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 AEST
- Sprint: 16:00 AEST
Sunday 6th October 2024
- Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 AEDT
- Race: 16:00 AEDT
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 4th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST
Saturday 5th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 JST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 JST
- Sprint: 15:00 JST
Sunday 6th October 2024
- Warm-up: 09:40 - 09:50 JST
- Race: 14:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 4th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 07:15 - 08:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST
Saturday 5th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 06:40 - 07:10 IST
- Qualifying: 07:20 - 08:00 IST
- Sprint: 11:30 IST
Sunday 6th October 2024
- Warm-up: 06:10 - 06:20 IST
- Race: 10:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Japanese Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
