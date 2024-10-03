All Series

MotoGP Japanese GP

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Motegi this weekend for the 16th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Ducati has won the last two editions of the Japanese GP, with then-factory rider Jack Miller triumphing in 2022 and Jorge Martin taking the top spot last year for Pramac.

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

Local time Your time
Event Date
Japanese GP
Oct 04
 
10:45  
FREE PRACTICE 1
  Oct 04
 
10:45
PRACTICE
  Oct 04
 
15:00
FREE PRACTICE 2
  Oct 05
 
10:10
QUALIFYING 1
  Oct 05
 
10:50
QUALIFYING 2
  Oct 05
 
11:15
SPRINT
  Oct 05
 
15:00
WARM UP
  Oct 06
 
09:40
Race
  Oct 06
 
14:00

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

01:45

02:45

03:45

21:45

18:45

11:45

10:45

07:15

FP2

06:00

07:00

 08:00

02:00

23:00

16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

01:10

 02:10 03:10

21:10

18:10

 11:10

10:10

 06:40

Qualifying

01:50

 02:50 03:50

21:50

18:50

11:50

10:50

 07:20

Sprint

06:00

 07:00 08:00

02:00

23:00

16:00

15:00

11:30

Warm up

00:40

01:40

 02:40

20:40

 17:40

11:40

09:40

06:10

Race

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

 22:00

16:00

14:00

 10:30

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 4th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 5th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 02:10 - 03:10 BST
  • Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 BST
  • Sprint: 07:00 BST

Sunday 6th October 2024

  • Warm up: 01:40 - 01:50 BST
  • Race: 06:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 4th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Saturday 5th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 08:00 CEST

Sunday 6th October 2024

  • Warm up: 02:40 - 02:50 CEST
  • Race: 07:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 3rd October 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  21:45 - 22:30 ET

Friday 4th October 2024

  • Free Practice 2:  02:00 - 03:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 21:40 ET 
  • Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 ET 

Saturday 5th October 2024

  • Sprint: 02:00 ET 
  • Warm-up: 20:40 - 21:50 ET

Sunday 6th October 2024

  • Race:  01:00 ET 

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 3rd October 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  18:45 - 19:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 4th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 PT
  • Qualifying:  18:50 - 19:30 PT
  • Sprint: 23:00 PT

Saturday 5th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 PT
  • Race:  22:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Saturday 5th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 16:00 AEST

Sunday 6th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 AEDT
  • Race: 16:00 AEDT

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 4th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST 

Saturday 5th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 JST
  • Sprint: 15:00 JST

Sunday 6th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 09:40 - 09:50 JST
  • Race: 14:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:15 - 08:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 5th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 06:40 - 07:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 07:20 - 08:00 IST
  • Sprint: 11:30 IST

Sunday 6th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 06:10 - 06:20 IST
  • Race: 10:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Japanese Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

