2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Mandalika this weekend for the 15th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Indonesian Grand Prix.
Miguel Oliveira won the inaugural Indonesian GP for KTM in 2022, while last year's race was won by Francesco Bagnaia on the Ducati after long-time leader Jorge Martin crashed out.
2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
02:45
|
03:45
|
04:45
|
22:45
|
19:45
|
12:45
|
11:45
|
08:15
|
FP2
|
07:00
|
08:00
|09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|
17:00
|
16:00
|12:30
|
FP3
|
02:10
|03:10
|04:10
|
22:10
|
19:10
|12:10
|
11:10
|07:40
|
Qualifying
|
02:50
|03:50
|04:50
|
22:50
|
19:50
|
12:50
|
11:50
|08:20
|
Sprint
|
07:00
|08:00
|09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|
17:00
|
16:00
|
12:30
|
Warm up
|
02:40
|
03:40
|04:40
|
22:40
|19:40
|
12:40
|
11:40
|
08:10
|
Race
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|00:00
|
17:00
|
16:00
|12:30
2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Indonesia
Friday 27th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 28th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 29th September 2024
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
- Race: 15:00 local time
2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 27th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 BST
Saturday 28th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 BST
- Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 BST
- Sprint: 08:00 BST
Sunday 29th September 2024
- Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 BST
- Race: 08:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 27th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 CEST
Saturday 28th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CEST
- Sprint: 09:00 CEST
Sunday 29th September 2024
- Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CEST
- Race: 09:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US
Thursday 26th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 ET / 19:45 - 20:30 PT
Friday 27th September 2024
- Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 ET / 00:00 - 01:00 PT
- Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 ET / 19:10 - 19:40 PT
- Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET / 19:50 - 20:30 PT
Saturday 28th September 2024
- Sprint: 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT
- Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 PT
Sunday 29th September 2024
- Warm-up: 02:40 - 02:50 ET
- Race: 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 27th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 AEST
Saturday 28th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:10 - 12:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 AEST
- Sprint: 17:00 AEST
Sunday 29th September 2024
- Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 AEST
- Race: 17:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 27th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 JST
Saturday 28th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 12:40 JST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST
- Sprint: 16:00 JST
Sunday 29th September 2024
- Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST
- Race: 16:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 27th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 IST
Saturday 28th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 07:40 - 08:10 IST
- Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST
- Sprint: 12:30 IST
Sunday 29th September 2024
- Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST
- Race: 12:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Indonesian Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
