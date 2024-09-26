All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP Indonesia GP

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Mandalika this weekend for the 15th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Indonesian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team looking at the Aprilia Racing bikes
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Track overview
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Track overview
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Mandalika circuit overview
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pitlane overview
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Davide Tardozzi, Team manager Ducati Team
Pitlane overview
Track overview
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Track overview
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Mandalika circuit overview
Fan area
Fan area
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Davide Tardozzi, Team manager Ducati Team
Mandalika circuit overview
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Mandalika circuit overview
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Davide Tardozzi, Team manager Ducati Team Team
Pitlane overview
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
VR46 Racing Team, Indonesia GP special livery
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Indonesia GP special livery
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Indonesia GP special livery
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
54

Miguel Oliveira won the inaugural Indonesian GP for KTM in 2022, while last year's race was won by Francesco Bagnaia on the Ducati after long-time leader Jorge Martin crashed out.

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

02:45

03:45

04:45

22:45

19:45

12:45

11:45

08:15

FP2

07:00

08:00

 09:00

03:00

00:00

17:00

16:00

 12:30

FP3

02:10

 03:10 04:10

22:10

19:10

 12:10

11:10

 07:40

Qualifying

02:50

 03:50 04:50

22:50

19:50

12:50

11:50

 08:20

Sprint

07:00

 08:00 09:00

03:00

00:00

17:00

16:00

12:30

Warm up

02:40

03:40

 04:40

22:40

 19:40

12:40

11:40

08:10

Race

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

 00:00

17:00

16:00

 12:30

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Indonesia

Friday 27th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 28th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
  • Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 29th September 2024

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 27th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 BST

Saturday 28th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 BST
  • Sprint: 08:00 BST

Sunday 29th September 2024

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 BST
  • Race: 08:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 27th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 CEST

Saturday 28th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 09:00 CEST

Sunday 29th September 2024

  • Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CEST
  • Race: 09:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Thursday 26th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  22:45 - 23:30 ET / 19:45 - 20:30 PT

Friday 27th September 2024

  • Free Practice 2:  03:00 - 04:00 ET / 00:00 - 01:00 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 ET / 19:10 - 19:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET / 19:50 - 20:30 PT

Saturday 28th September 2024

  • Sprint: 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT
  • Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 PT

Sunday 29th September 2024

  • Warm-up: 02:40 - 02:50 ET 
  • Race:  03:00 ET / 00:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 27th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 AEST

Saturday 28th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:10 - 12:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 17:00 AEST

Sunday 29th September 2024

  • Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 AEST
  • Race: 17:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 27th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 JST 

Saturday 28th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 12:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST
  • Sprint: 16:00 JST

Sunday 29th September 2024

  • Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST
  • Race: 16:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 27th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Saturday 28th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 07:40 - 08:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST
  • Sprint: 12:30 IST

Sunday 29th September 2024

  • Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST
  • Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Indonesian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marc Marquez curious to try Ducati in bid to break Mandalika hoodoo
Next article MotoGP Indonesian GP: Morbidelli leads Vinales in first practice

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Audi splits with ex-DTM and rallycross star Mattias Ekstrom after two decades

Audi splits with ex-DTM and rallycross star Mattias Ekstrom after two decades

DTM
Audi splits with ex-DTM and rallycross star Mattias Ekstrom after two decades
Jota set to skip Bahrain WEC test as focus switches to factory Cadillac programme

Jota set to skip Bahrain WEC test as focus switches to factory Cadillac programme

WEC
Fuji
Jota set to skip Bahrain WEC test as focus switches to factory Cadillac programme
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Charlotte Motor Speedway is open to anyone seeking refuge from Hurricane Helene

Charlotte Motor Speedway is open to anyone seeking refuge from Hurricane Helene

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte Motor Speedway is open to anyone seeking refuge from Hurricane Helene
WRC Chile: Evans snatches lead after Ogier wheel change

WRC Chile: Evans snatches lead after Ogier wheel change

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Evans snatches lead after Ogier wheel change
The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase

The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global