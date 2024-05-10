2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Le Mans this weekend for the fifth round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 French Grand Prix.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pramac rider Jorge Martin leads the standings on 92 points, with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia sitting 17 points behind in second on the factory Ducati following his victory in Spain a fortnight ago.
Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini holds third place, with GasGas's Pedro Acosta the lead non-Ducati rider in fourth.
2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|
08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:40
|
08:40
|09:40
|
03:40
|00:40
|
17:40
|
23:40
|
13:10
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 10th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 11th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 12th May 2024
- Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 10th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Saturday 11th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 12th May 2024
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 10th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 11th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 12th May 2024
- Warm-up: 03:40 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 10th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 11th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 12th May 2024
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 10th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 11th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 12th May 2024
- Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 10th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 11th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 12th May 2024
- Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the French MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Power in spin-packed FP2
WRC Portugal: Rovanpera, Ogier split by a second, Evans suffers pacenote issue
Ferrari's Calado admits "I screwed up" after missing WEC Spa Hyperpole
Sargeant not distracted by Antonelli rumours after F1 future talks with Vowles
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments