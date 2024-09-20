2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Sunday's race will run an hour earlier than usual to avoid a clash with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship on 312 points, seven clear of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 08:50 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Warm up 06:40 07:40 08:40 02:40 23:40 16:40 15:40 12:10 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 20th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 21st September 2024

Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

Warm up: 07:40 - 07:50 BST

Race: 12:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 20th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 21st September 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST

Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 CEST

Race: 13:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 20th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 21st September 2024

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 PT

Sunday 22nd September 2024

Warm-up: 02:40 - 02:50 ET

Race: 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 20th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 21st September 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 AEST

Race: 21:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 20th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 21st September 2024

Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 JST

Race: 20:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 20th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 21st September 2024

Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

Warm-up: 12:10 - 12:20 IST

Race: 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.