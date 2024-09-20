All Series

MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP remains in Misano this weekend for the 14th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sunday's race will run an hour earlier than usual to avoid a clash with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship on 312 points, seven clear of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

14:00

 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:10

 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

08:50

 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

06:40

07:40

 08:40

02:40

 23:40

16:40

15:40

12:10

Race

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Warm up: 07:40 - 07:50 BST
  • Race: 12:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 CEST
  • Race: 13:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
  • Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 PT

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Warm-up: 02:40 - 02:50 ET 
  • Race:  07:00 ET / 04:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 AEST
  • Race: 21:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 JST
  • Race: 20:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Warm-up: 12:10 - 12:20 IST
  • Race: 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Top Comments

