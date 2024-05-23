2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Barcelona this weekend for the sixth round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Catalan Grand Prix.
Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship by an extended margin of 38 points following his stunning victory at Le Mans a fortnight ago.
Gresini rider Marc Marquez now sits third in the standings and only two points off-second placed Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).
The trio are again expected to battle for victory on MotoGP's second visit to Spain in 2024, having locked out the podium in France last time out.
2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|
08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:40
|
08:40
|09:40
|
03:40
|00:40
|
17:40
|
23:40
|
13:10
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Warm-up: 03:40 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 24th May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 25th May 2024
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 26th May 2024
- Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
