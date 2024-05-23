All Series
MotoGP Catalan GP

2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Barcelona this weekend for the sixth round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Catalan Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship by an extended margin of 38 points following his stunning victory at Le Mans a fortnight ago.

Gresini rider Marc Marquez now sits third in the standings and only two points off-second placed Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

The trio are again expected to battle for victory on MotoGP's second visit to Spain in 2024, having locked out the podium in France last time out.

2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

14:00

 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:10

 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

08:50

 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

23:40

13:10

Race

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 24th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 25th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 26th May 2024

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

