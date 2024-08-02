2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

After a three-week summer break, MotoGP returns to action in the UK, where the series will be celebrating its 75th anniversary. All 11 teams will be taking part in Sunday's race with special retro liveries to honour their history as well as of MotoGP itself.

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:45 10:45 11:45 05:45 02:45 19:45 18:45 15:15 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 09:10 10:10 11:10 05:10 02:10 19:10 18:10 14:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 11:50 05:50 02:50 19:50 18:50 15:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Warm up 08:40 09:40 10:40 04:40 01:40 18:40 17:40 14:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 2nd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 3rd August 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST

Sprint: 15:00 BST

Sunday 4th August 2024

Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 2nd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 3rd August 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST

Sprint: 16:00 CEST

Sunday 4th August 2024

Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 2nd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 3rd August 2024

Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT

Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT

Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Sunday 4th August 2024

Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 2nd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST

Saturday 3rd August 2024

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST

Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST

Sunday 4th August 2024

Sprint: 00:00 AEST

Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 3rd August 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST

Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 4th August 2024

Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 2nd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 3rd August 2024

Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST

Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST

Sprint: 19:30 IST

Sunday 4th August 2024

Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.