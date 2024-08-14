All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP Austrian GP

2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Spielberg this weekend for the 11th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac's Jorge Martin wrest back the lead in the championship at Silverstone a fortnight ago, but only sits three points clear of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

British GP winner Enea Bastianini is now up to third in the standings, 49 points of Martin. The next few rounds will give a clear indication as to whether he can mount a serious title challenge.

2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

14:00

 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:10

 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

08:50

 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 16th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 17th August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
  • Sprint: 15:00 BST

Sunday 18th August 2024

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 16th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 17th August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 16:00 CEST

Sunday 18th August 2024

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 16th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 17th August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
  • Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Sunday 18th August 2024

  • Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 16th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST

Saturday 17th August 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST

Sunday 18th August 2024

  • Sprint: 00:00 AEST
  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 16th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST 

Saturday 17th August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
  • Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 18th August 2024

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 16th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 17th August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
  • Sprint: 19:30 IST

Sunday 18th August 2024

  • Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Austrian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How MotoGP rookie Acosta is already establishing himself as a leader at KTM

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
How MotoGP rookie Acosta is already establishing himself as a leader at KTM

How MotoGP rookie Acosta is already establishing himself as a leader at KTM

MotoGP
Austrian GP
How MotoGP rookie Acosta is already establishing himself as a leader at KTM
Ducati will keep improving GP23 bike until end of MotoGP season

Ducati will keep improving GP23 bike until end of MotoGP season

MotoGP
Ducati will keep improving GP23 bike until end of MotoGP season
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Muller joins Andretti Formula E team, becomes Porsche factory driver

Muller joins Andretti Formula E team, becomes Porsche factory driver

FE Formula E
Muller joins Andretti Formula E team, becomes Porsche factory driver
Former KTM technical director Sterlacchini in advanced talks with Honda

Former KTM technical director Sterlacchini in advanced talks with Honda

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Former KTM technical director Sterlacchini in advanced talks with Honda
How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment

How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
How Komatsu is succeeding where Steiner failed on Haas F1 investment
Ricciardo: Tsunoda has everything to make next step in F1

Ricciardo: Tsunoda has everything to make next step in F1

F1 Formula 1
Ricciardo: Tsunoda has everything to make next step in F1

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global