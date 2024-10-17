2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Just 10 points separate Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia heading into the Australia-Thailand-Malaysia triple header.

Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez are now virtually out of the title fight, but are involved in their own duel for third place in the standings.

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 23:45 00:45 01:45 19:45 16:45 10:45 08:45 05:15 FP2 04:00 05:00 06:00 00:00 21:00 15:00 13:00 09:30 FP3 23:10 00:10 01:10 19:10 16:10 10:10 08:10 04:40 Qualifying 23:50 00:50 01:50 19:50 16:50 10:50 08:50 05:20 Sprint 04:00 05:00 06:00 00:00 21:00 15:00 13:00 09:30 Warm up 22:40 23:40 00:40 18:40 15:40 09:40 07:40 04:10 Race 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 14:00 12:00 08:30

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 19th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 BST

Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 BST

Sprint: 05:00 BST

Warm up: 23:40 - 23:50 BST

Sunday 20th October 2024

Race: 04:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 CEST

Saturday 19th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 CEST

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 CEST

Sprint: 06:00 CEST

Sunday 20th October 2024

Warm up: 00:40 - 00:50 CEST

Race: 05:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 17th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 ET

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 ET

Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 ET

Saturday 19th October 2024

Sprint: 00:00 ET

Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 ET

Race: 23:00 ET

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 17th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 PT

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 PT

Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 PT

Sprint: 21:00 PT

Saturday 19th October 2024

Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 PT

Race: 20:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 AEDT

Saturday 19th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 AEDT

Sprint: 15:00 AEDT

Sunday 20th October 2024

Warm-up: 09:40 - 09:50 AEDT

Race: 14:00 AEDT

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 08:45 - 09:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 JST

Saturday 19th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 08:10 - 08:40 JST

Qualifying: 08:50 - 09:30 JST

Sprint: 13:00 JST

Sunday 20th October 2024

Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 JST

Race: 12:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 05:15 - 06:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 09:30 - 10:30 IST

Saturday 19th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 04:40 - 05:10 IST

Qualifying: 05:20 - 06:00 IST

Sprint: 09:30 IST

Sunday 20th October 2024

Warm-up: 04:10 - 04:20 IST

Race: 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Australian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites