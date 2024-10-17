2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Phillip Island this weekend for the 17th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Just 10 points separate Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia heading into the Australia-Thailand-Malaysia triple header.
Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez are now virtually out of the title fight, but are involved in their own duel for third place in the standings.
|Event
|Date
|
Oct 18
10:45
|
Australian GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
Oct 18
10:45
|
Australian GP - PRACTICE
|
Oct 18
15:00
|
Australian GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
Oct 19
10:10
|
Australian GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
Oct 19
10:50
|
Australian GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
Oct 19
11:15
|
Australian GP - SPRINT
|
Oct 19
15:00
|
Australian GP - Warm Up
|
Oct 20
09:40
|
Australian GP - Race
|
Oct 20
14:00
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
23:45
|
00:45
|
01:45
|
19:45
|
16:45
|
10:45
|
08:45
|
05:15
|
FP2
|
04:00
|
05:00
|06:00
|
00:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
13:00
|09:30
|
FP3
|
23:10
|00:10
|01:10
|
19:10
|
16:10
|10:10
|
08:10
|04:40
|
Qualifying
|
23:50
|00:50
|01:50
|
19:50
|
16:50
|
10:50
|
08:50
|05:20
|
Sprint
|
04:00
|05:00
|06:00
|
00:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
13:00
|
09:30
|
Warm up
|
22:40
|
23:40
|00:40
|
18:40
|15:40
|
09:40
|
07:40
|
04:10
|
Race
|
03:00
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
23:00
|20:00
|
14:00
|
12:00
|08:30
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 BST
- Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 BST
- Sprint: 05:00 BST
- Warm up: 23:40 - 23:50 BST
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Race: 04:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 CEST
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 CEST
- Sprint: 06:00 CEST
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Warm up: 00:40 - 00:50 CEST
- Race: 05:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 17th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 ET
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 ET
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 ET
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Sprint: 00:00 ET
- Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 ET
- Race: 23:00 ET
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 17th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 PT
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 PT
- Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 PT
- Sprint: 21:00 PT
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 PT
- Race: 20:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 AEDT
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 15:00 AEDT
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Warm-up: 09:40 - 09:50 AEDT
- Race: 14:00 AEDT
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 08:45 - 09:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 JST
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 08:10 - 08:40 JST
- Qualifying: 08:50 - 09:30 JST
- Sprint: 13:00 JST
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 JST
- Race: 12:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 18th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:15 - 06:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 09:30 - 10:30 IST
Saturday 19th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:40 - 05:10 IST
- Qualifying: 05:20 - 06:00 IST
- Sprint: 09:30 IST
Sunday 20th October 2024
- Warm-up: 04:10 - 04:20 IST
- Race: 08:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Australian Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
