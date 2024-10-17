All Series

MotoGP Australian GP

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Phillip Island this weekend for the 17th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Just 10 points separate Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia heading into the Australia-Thailand-Malaysia triple header.

Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez are now virtually out of the title fight, but are involved in their own duel for third place in the standings.

Local time Your time
Event Date
Australian GP
Oct 18
 
10:45  
FREE PRACTICE 1
  Oct 18
 
10:45
PRACTICE
  Oct 18
 
15:00
FREE PRACTICE 2
  Oct 19
 
10:10
QUALIFYING 1
  Oct 19
 
10:50
QUALIFYING 2
  Oct 19
 
11:15
SPRINT
  Oct 19
 
15:00
Warm Up
  Oct 20
 
09:40
Race
  Oct 20
 
14:00

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

23:45

00:45

01:45

19:45

16:45

10:45

08:45

05:15

FP2

04:00

05:00

 06:00

00:00

21:00

15:00

13:00

 09:30

FP3

23:10

 00:10 01:10

19:10

16:10

 10:10

08:10

 04:40

Qualifying

23:50

 00:50 01:50

19:50

16:50

10:50

08:50

 05:20

Sprint

04:00

 05:00 06:00

00:00

21:00

15:00

13:00

09:30

Warm up

22:40

23:40

 00:40

18:40

 15:40

09:40

07:40

04:10

Race

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

14:00

12:00

 08:30

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 BST
  • Sprint: 05:00 BST
  • Warm up: 23:40 - 23:50 BST

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Race: 04:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 CEST

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 06:00 CEST

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Warm up: 00:40 - 00:50 CEST
  • Race: 05:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 17th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  19:45 - 20:30 ET

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 2:  00:00 - 01:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 ET 
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 ET 

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Sprint: 00:00 ET 
  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 ET
  • Race:  23:00 ET 

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 17th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  16:45 - 17:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  21:00 - 22:00 PT

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 PT
  • Qualifying:  16:50 - 17:30 PT
  • Sprint: 21:00 PT

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 PT
  • Race:  20:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 AEDT

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 AEDT
  • Sprint: 15:00 AEDT

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 09:40 - 09:50 AEDT
  • Race: 14:00 AEDT

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 08:45 - 09:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 JST 

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 08:10 - 08:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 08:50 - 09:30 JST
  • Sprint: 13:00 JST

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 JST
  • Race: 12:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 18th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 05:15 - 06:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 09:30 - 10:30 IST

Saturday 19th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:40 - 05:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 05:20 - 06:00 IST
  • Sprint: 09:30 IST

Sunday 20th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 04:10 - 04:20 IST
  • Race: 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Australian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

