2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by five points after outduelling Pramac rival Jorge Martin for victory in Austria a fortnight ago.

They will now battle for glory at Aragon, which is returning to the calendar this year after being absent from the 2023 schedule.

The last edition of the Aragon GP was won by Bagnaia's current team-mate Enea Bastianini on the Gresini Ducati, while Marc Marquez remains the most successful rider at the venue with six premier class successes on the Honda.

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 08:50 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 30th August 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 31st August 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST

Sprint: 15:00 BST

Sunday 1st September 2024

Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 30th August 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 31st August 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST

Sprint: 16:00 CEST

Sunday 1st September 2024

Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 30th August 2024

Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 31st August 2024

Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT

Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT

Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Sunday 1st September 2024

Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 30th August 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST

Saturday 31st August 2024

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST

Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST

Sunday 1st September 2024

Sprint: 00:00 AEST

Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 30th August 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 31st August 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST

Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 1st September 2024

Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 30th August 2024

Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 31st August 2024

Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST

Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST

Sprint: 19:30 IST

Sunday 1st September 2024

Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.