MotoGP Americas GP

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Austin this weekend for the third round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Americas Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Grid

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez is the most successful rider at the Circuit of the Americas, having won the race seven times since it joined the MotoGP calendar in 2013. 

Alex Rins, now at Yamaha, and Ducati's Enea Bastianini, are the only other riders in the field to have claimed victory in the Americas GP.

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

15:45

16:45

17:45

11:45

08:45

01:45¹

00:45¹

21:15

FP2

20:00

21:00

 22:00

16:00

13:00

06:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

FP3

15:10

 16:10 17:10

11:10

08:10

 01:10¹

00:10¹

 20:40

Qualifying

15:50

 16:50 17:50

11:50

08:50

01:50¹

00:50¹

 21:20

Sprint

20:00

 21:00 22:00

16:00

13:00

06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Warm up

14:40

15:40

 16:40

10:40

 07:40

00:40¹

23:40

20:10

Race

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

 12:00

05:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 12th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Saturday 13th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 BST
  • Sprint: 21:00 BST

Sunday 14th April 2024

  • Warm up: 14:40 - 14:50 BST
  • Race: 20:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 12th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Saturday 13th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 22:00 CEST

Sunday 14th April 2024

  • Warm up: 16:40 - 16:50 CEST
  • Race: 21:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 12th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  11:45 - 12:30 ET / 10:45 - 11:30 CT /  08:45 - 09:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  16:00 - 17:00 ET / 15:00 - 16:00 CT / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Saturday 13th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 ET / 10:10-10:40 CT /08:10 - 08:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 ET / 10:50 - 11:30 CT / 08:50 - 09:30 PT
  • Sprint: 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

Sunday 14th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 10:40 - 10:50 ET / 09:40 - 09:50 CT / 07:40 - 07:50 PT
  • Race:  16:00 ET / 14:00 CT / 12:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 13th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Sunday 14th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 06:00 AEST

Monday 15th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 00:40 - 00:50 AEST
  • Race: 05:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Saturday 13th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 JST 

Sunday 14th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 JST
  • Sprint: 05:00 JST
  • Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 JST

Monday 15th April 2024

  • Race: 04:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 12th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:15 - 21:45 IST 

Saturday 13th April 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:30 - 02:30 IST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:40 - 21:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 21:20 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 14th April 2024

  • Sprint: 01:30 IST
  • Warm-up: 20:10 - 20:20 IST

Monday 15th April 2024

  • Race: 00:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

