2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Marc Marquez is the most successful rider at the Circuit of the Americas, having won the race seven times since it joined the MotoGP calendar in 2013.

Alex Rins, now at Yamaha, and Ducati's Enea Bastianini, are the only other riders in the field to have claimed victory in the Americas GP.

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 15:45 16:45 17:45 11:45 08:45 01:45¹ 00:45¹ 21:15 FP2 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ FP3 15:10 16:10 17:10 11:10 08:10 01:10¹ 00:10¹ 20:40 Qualifying 15:50 16:50 17:50 11:50 08:50 01:50¹ 00:50¹ 21:20 Sprint 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Warm up 14:40 15:40 16:40 10:40 07:40 00:40¹ 23:40 20:10 Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 05:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 12th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Saturday 13th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 BST

Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 BST

Sprint: 21:00 BST

Sunday 14th April 2024

Warm up: 14:40 - 14:50 BST

Race: 20:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 12th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Saturday 13th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 CEST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 CEST

Sprint: 22:00 CEST

Sunday 14th April 2024

Warm up: 16:40 - 16:50 CEST

Race: 21:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 12th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 ET / 10:45 - 11:30 CT / 08:45 - 09:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 15:00 - 16:00 CT / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Saturday 13th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 ET / 10:10-10:40 CT /08:10 - 08:40 PT

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 ET / 10:50 - 11:30 CT / 08:50 - 09:30 PT

Sprint: 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

Sunday 14th April 2024

Warm-up: 10:40 - 10:50 ET / 09:40 - 09:50 CT / 07:40 - 07:50 PT

Race: 16:00 ET / 14:00 CT / 12:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 13th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Sunday 14th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 AEST

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 AEST

Sprint: 06:00 AEST

Monday 15th April 2024

Warm-up: 00:40 - 00:50 AEST

Race: 05:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Saturday 13th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Sunday 14th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 JST

Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 JST

Sprint: 05:00 JST

Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 JST

Monday 15th April 2024

Race: 04:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 12th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 21:15 - 21:45 IST

Saturday 13th April 2024

Free Practice 2: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Free Practice 3: 20:40 - 21:10 IST

Qualifying: 21:20 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 14th April 2024

Sprint: 01:30 IST

Warm-up: 20:10 - 20:20 IST

Monday 15th April 2024

Race: 00:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.