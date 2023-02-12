Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Sepang test: Marini leads final day from Bagnaia Next / Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'
MotoGP / Sepang February Testing News

2023 Yamaha MotoGP bike “a nightmare” in qualifying trim – Quartararo

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says the 2023 YZR-M1 MotoGP bike is “a nightmare” in qualifying trim and doesn’t “know what is going on”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
2023 Yamaha MotoGP bike “a nightmare” in qualifying trim – Quartararo
Listen to this article

The 2021 world champion has been buoyed by Yamaha’s increase in engine power for 2023 having long requested a step in top speed, and was pleased at the Sepang test that the Japanese marque had brought so many new items to try.

But on the final day in Malaysia Quartararo was left scratching his head as to why he struggled so much in time attack mode on the 2023 bike, having ended the day 19th on the timesheets.

“Mixed feelings, I would say,” Quartararo said on Sunday at Sepang.

“Of course, I’m pretty happy about the top speed, which is something that I have asked for for a long time.

“Then, we had many things to try. I’m pretty happy because we asked to test many parts.

“But today the feeling wasn’t great. I mean, it was great in some areas and with old tyres I’m feeling super happy. With almost 22 laps on the tyre I made a 2m00s.

“But we put the new tyre on and it’s a nightmare. So, we have to figure out why with new tyre we cannot make a step forward.

“We know it’s the most important thing right now [because there] will be sprint races, qualifying.

“Right now we are not able to make any step in front.

“Last year in qualifying here we struggled too. But it’s not the reason we are one second behind, it’s not looking so good. So, hopefully in Portimao we find the solution.”

Read Also:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo says he feels faster than he is when running qualifying simulations, and says Yamaha’s time attack form is “the biggest question mark” having noticed a downwards trend in his own pole position tally since his rookie year in 2019.

“That’s what we are looking for,” he added when asked what the problem was.

“This is a problem: If I don’t look at the screen and look at my lap time, I feel like I’m riding in 1m58s low.

“But then I look at the lap time and I’m 1m59s low. It’s like, ‘what is happening?’ It’s not like I arrive to the box and I’m saying ‘I’m losing the front everywhere, I have no grip’.

“I don’t know what is going on. This is the biggest problem.

“It’s the biggest question mark and I feel like every year we have been dropping so much in qualifying. Now it’s impossible and the worst thing is we don’t know why.”

In his rookie year, Quartararo scored six pole positions and four in 2020, before registering five in 2021 and only one last season.

shares
comments

MotoGP Sepang test: Marini leads final day from Bagnaia

Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez

Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez

MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez

Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'

Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'

MotoGP
Sepang February Testing

Marquez reacts to Sepang test Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Should F1 adopt the hockey model? The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Quartararo proud of title defence Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why time is ticking for Yamaha Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Latest news

Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test

Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test

IndyCar

Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test

NASCAR releases 42-car entry list for the Daytona 500

NASCAR releases 42-car entry list for the Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR releases 42-car entry list for the Daytona 500 NASCAR releases 42-car entry list for the Daytona 500

Alonso expects ‘difficult races’ to start with at Aston Martin in F1

Alonso expects ‘difficult races’ to start with at Aston Martin in F1

Formula 1

Alonso expects ‘difficult races’ to start with at Aston Martin in F1 Alonso expects ‘difficult races’ to start with at Aston Martin in F1

Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

SUPC Supercars

Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The signing that could fix Honda The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How Suzuki staff is finding new home How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How RNF Racing lost it all How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How Marquez plans to bounce back Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How KTM can reverse its fortunes How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How riders are preparing for sprints How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Marini - More than Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.