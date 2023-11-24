Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia GP
News

2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Spain this weekend for the final round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Valencia Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

The MotoGP title fight will be decided this weekend, as Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin blow horns in Valencia.

Defending champion and factory Ducati rider Bagnaia sits 21 points clear of Martin and could wrap up the title as early as Saturday's sprint.

2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

20:45

18:45

15:15

FP2

14:00

 15:00

09:00

06:00

01:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 20:10

18:10

 14:40

Qualifying

 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

20:50

18:50

 15:20

Sprint

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Warm up

09:40

 10:40

04:40

 01:40

20:40

18:40

15:10

Race

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

01:00¹

23:00

 19:30

2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 GMT
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 GMT
  • Sprint: 14:00 GMT

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 GMT
  • Race: 14:00 GMT

2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
  • Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CET
  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 04:40 - 04:50 PT
  • Race:  09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 AEDT

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 20:10 - 20:40 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 20:50 - 21:30 AEDT 

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Sprint: 01:00 AEDT
  • Warm-up: 20:40 - 20:50 AEDT

Monday 27th November 2023

  • Race: 01:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST 

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
  • Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 JST
  • Race: 23:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
  • Sprint: 19:30 IST

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Warm-up: 15:10 - 15:20 IST
  • Race: 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments
