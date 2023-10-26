Subscribe
MotoGP Thailand GP
News

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Buriram this weekend for the 17th round of the 2023 season. Here's the updated schedule for the 2023 Thailand Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Published
Start action

Just 27 points separate Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin at the top of the standings as MotoGP returns to the Buriram International Circuit on October 27-29.

Last year's race was won by Miguel Oliveira on the KTM, with then-factory Ducati duo Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia joining him on the podium.

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

03:45

04:45

05:45

23:45

20:45

14:45

12:45

09:15

FP2

08:00

 09:00 10:00

04:00

01:00

19:00

17:00

 13:30

FP3

 03:10 04:10 05:10

23:10

20:10

 14:10

12:10

 08:40

Qualifying

 03:50 04:50 05:50

23:50

20:50

14:50

12:50

 09:20

Sprint

 08:00 09:00 10:00

04:00

01:00

19:00

17:00

13:30

Warm up

03:40

-

 04:40

23:40

 20:40

14:40

12:40

09:10

Race

08:00

-

09:00

04:00

 01:00

19:00

17:00

 13:30

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Thailand

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
  • Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 BST

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 BST
  • Sprint: 09:00 BST

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 04:40 GMT
  • Race: 08:00 GMT

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 CET

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 CET
  • Sprint: 10:10 CET

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CET
  • Race: 09:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US 

Thursday 26th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  23:45 - 00:30 ET / 20:45 - 21:30 PT

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 2:  04:00 - 05:00 ET / 01:00 - 2:00 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 23:10 - 23:40  ET / 20:10 - 20:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 23:50 - 00:30 ET / 20:50 - 21:30 PT

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Sprint: 04:00 ET / 01:00 PT
  • Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 ET / 20:40 - 20:50 PT 

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Race:  04:00 ET / 01:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT 

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 AEDT 
  • Sprint: 19:00 AEDT

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Warm-up: 14:40 - 14:50 AEDT
  • Race: 19:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 JST 

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:10 - 12:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 JST
  • Sprint: 17:00 JST

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 JST
  • Race: 17:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:15 - 10:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 IST

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 08:40 - 09:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST
  • Sprint: 13:30 IST

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Warm-up: 09:10 - 09:20 IST
  • Race: 13:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Thailand MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments
Previous article KTM now "super close" to Ducati after Australia MotoGP round
Next article Why MotoGP's newest podium finisher is now best placed to replace Marquez at Honda
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th

MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th

MotoGP
Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe