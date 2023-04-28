2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Jerez this weekend for the fourth round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.
Marco Bezzecchi leads the standings from reigning championship Francesco Bagnaia, with Alex Rins moving up to third place following his shock win at Austin a fortnight ago.
Marc Marquez will miss his home event as he continues to recover from the thumb injury he sustained at Portimao last month. His place at the Honda factory team will be taken by World Superbike racer Iker Lecuona.
2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
08:45
|
09:45
|10:45
|
04:45
|01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST
- Race: 14:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
- Sprint: 15:00 CET
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Warm-up: 18:45 - 18:55 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 28th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 29th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30
Sunday 30th April 2023
- Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Bagnaia says his MotoGP crashes have nothing to do with pressure of leading
MotoGP Spanish GP: Pedrosa leads FP1 on wildcard return with KTM
