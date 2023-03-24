2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

After a long wait, the 2023 MotoGP campaign will get underway at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on March 24-25. Ducati is the favourite for the championship on the back of a strong run in pre-season testing, as it looks to defend the title it won last year with Francesco Bagnaia.

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CET/CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:45 N/A 11:45 06:45 03:45 21:45 19:45 16:15 FP2 15:00 N/A 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:10 N/A 11:10 06:10 03:10 21:10 19:10 15:40 Qualifying 10:50 N/A 11:50 06:50 03:50 21:50 19:50 16:20 Sprint 15:00 N/A 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Warm up 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 19:45 17:45 14:15 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

Please note daylight saving will start in the UK on Sunday at 1am and in Europe on Sunday at 2:00am, with clocks moving forward an hour.

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 24th March 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Saturday 25th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 GMT

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 GMT

Sprint: 15:00 GMT

Sunday 26th March 2023

Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST

Race: 14:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 24th March 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 25th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CET

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CET

Sprint: 16:00 CET

Sunday 26th March 2023

Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST

Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 24th March 2023

Free Practice 1: 06:45 - 07:30 ET / 03:45 - 04:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 25th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 06:10 - 06:40 ET / 03:10 - 03:40 PT

Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 ET / 03:50 - 04:30 PT

Sprint: 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

Sunday 26th March 2023

Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 24th March 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 AEDT

Saturday 25th March 2023

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT

Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 AEDT

Sunday 26th March 2023

Sprint: 02:00 AEDT

Warm-up: 19:45 - 19:55 AEDT

Monday 27th March 2023

Race: 00:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 24th March 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 JST

Saturday 25th March 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 JST

Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 26th March 2023

Sprint: 00:00 JST

Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST

Race: 22:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 24th March 2023

Free Practice 1: 16:15 - 17:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 25th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 15:40 - 16:10 IST

Qualifying: 16:20 - 17:00 IST

Sprint: 20:30

Sunday 26th March 2023

Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.