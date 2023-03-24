Subscribe
Previous / Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine Next / Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Portimao this weekend for the start of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Portuguese Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Listen to this article

After a long wait, the 2023 MotoGP campaign will get underway at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on March 24-25. Ducati is the favourite for the championship on the back of a strong run in pre-season testing, as it looks to defend the title it won last year with Francesco Bagnaia.

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CET/CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:45

N/A

11:45

06:45

03:45

21:45

19:45

16:15

FP2

15:00

N/A

 16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

 10:10 N/A 11:10

06:10

03:10

 21:10

19:10

 15:40

Qualifying

 10:50 N/A 11:50

06:50

03:50

21:50

19:50

 16:20

Sprint

15:00

N/A

 16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Warm up

08:45

09:45

 10:45

04:45

 01:45

19:45

17:45

14:15

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

Please note daylight saving will start in the UK on Sunday at 1am and in Europe on Sunday at 2:00am, with clocks moving forward an hour.

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 GMT
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 GMT
  • Sprint: 15:00 GMT

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST
  • Race: 14:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CET
  • Sprint: 16:00 CET

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST
  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  06:45 - 07:30 ET / 03:45 - 04:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:10 - 06:40  ET / 03:10 - 03:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 ET / 03:50 - 04:30 PT
  • Sprint: 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT
  • Race:  09:00 ET /  06:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 AEDT

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 AEDT 

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Sprint: 02:00 AEDT
  • Warm-up: 19:45 - 19:55 AEDT

Monday 27th March 2023

  • Race: 00:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 JST 

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Sprint: 00:00 JST
  • Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST
  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 16:15 - 17:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 15:40 - 16:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 16:20 - 17:00 IST
  • Sprint: 20:30

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST
  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Taylor, Rast team up at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours

Taylor, Rast team up at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans

Taylor, Rast team up at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours Taylor, Rast team up at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours

Why Triple Eight's Newcastle disqualification was upheld

Why Triple Eight's Newcastle disqualification was upheld

Supercars
Newcastle

Why Triple Eight's Newcastle disqualification was upheld Why Triple Eight's Newcastle disqualification was upheld

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

New MotoGP sprint weekend format leads to some rider concerns

New MotoGP sprint weekend format leads to some rider concerns

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

New MotoGP sprint weekend format leads to some rider concerns New MotoGP sprint weekend format leads to some rider concerns

Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue

Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue

SGT Super GT
Fuji Testing

Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue Toyota Supra aero device sparks SUPER GT paddock intrigue

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez grabs first pole of 2023, Quartararo 11th

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez grabs first pole of 2023, Quartararo 11th

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez grabs first pole of 2023, Quartararo 11th MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez grabs first pole of 2023, Quartararo 11th

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Gunther in FP2 with late lap

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Gunther in FP2 with late lap

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Gunther in FP2 with late lap Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Gunther in FP2 with late lap

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.