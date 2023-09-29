2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Motegi this weekend for the 14th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.
Francesco Bagnaia heads to Japan with a reduced lead of just 13 points following his third retirement of the season in India last weekend.
Jorge Martin is Bagnaia's closest challenger in the title fight, with Marco Bezzecchi also having an outside shot in third.
2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
01:45
|
02:45
|
03:45
|
21:45
|
18:45
|
11:45
|
10:45
|
07:15
|
FP2
|
06:00
|07:00
|08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|
16:00
|
15:00
|11:30
|
FP3
|01:10
|02:10
|03:10
|
21:10
|
18:10
|11:10
|
10:10
|06:40
|
Qualifying
|01:50
|02:50
|03:50
|
21:50
|
18:50
|
11:50
|
10:50
|07:20
|
Sprint
|
06:00
|07:00
|08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|
16:00
|
15:00
|
11:30
|
Warm up
|
01:40
|
02:40
|03:40
|
21:40
|18:40
|
11:40
|
10:40
|
07:10
|
Race
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
02:00
|23:00
|
16:00
|
15:00
|11:30
2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 29th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST
Saturday 30th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 02:10 - 02:40 BST
- Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 BST
- Sprint: 07:00 BST
Sunday 1st October 2023
- Warm up: 02:40 - 06:50 BST
- Race: 07:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 29th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CET
Saturday 30th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 CET
- Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CET
- Sprint: 08:00 CET
Sunday 1st October 2023
- Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 CEST
- Race: 08:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 29th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 ET
Friday 29th September 2023
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 21:40 ET
- Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 ET
Saturday 30th September 2023
- Sprint: 02:00 ET
- Warm-up: 21:40 - 21:50 ET
Sunday 1st October 2023
- Race: 02:00 ET
2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 28st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 23:00-00:00 PT
Friday 29th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 PT
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT
- Sprint: 23:00 PT
Saturday 30th September 2023
- Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 PT
- Race: 23:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 29th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST
Saturday 30th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 AEST
- Sprint: 16:00 AEST
Sunday 1st October 2023
- Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 AEST
- Race: 16:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 29th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST
Saturday 30th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 JST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 JST
- Sprint: 15:00 JST
Sunday 1st October 2023
- Warm-up: 10:40 - 10:50 JST
- Race: 15:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 29th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:15 - 08:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST
Saturday 30th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:40 - 07:10 IST
- Qualifying: 07:20 - 08:00 IST
- Sprint: 11:30
Sunday 1st October 2023
- Warm-up: 07:10 - 07:20 IST
- Race: 11:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Japanese MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
