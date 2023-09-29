2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Francesco Bagnaia heads to Japan with a reduced lead of just 13 points following his third retirement of the season in India last weekend.

Jorge Martin is Bagnaia's closest challenger in the title fight, with Marco Bezzecchi also having an outside shot in third.

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 01:45 02:45 03:45 21:45 18:45 11:45 10:45 07:15 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 01:10 02:10 03:10 21:10 18:10 11:10 10:10 06:40 Qualifying 01:50 02:50 03:50 21:50 18:50 11:50 10:50 07:20 Sprint 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Warm up 01:40 02:40 03:40 21:40 18:40 11:40 10:40 07:10 Race 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 29th September 2023

Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 30th September 2023

Free Practice 3: 02:10 - 02:40 BST

Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 BST

Sprint: 07:00 BST

Sunday 1st October 2023

Warm up: 02:40 - 06:50 BST

Race: 07:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 29th September 2023

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CET

Saturday 30th September 2023

Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 CET

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CET

Sprint: 08:00 CET

Sunday 1st October 2023

Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 CEST

Race: 08:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 29th September 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 ET

Friday 29th September 2023

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 21:40 ET

Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 ET

Saturday 30th September 2023

Sprint: 02:00 ET

Warm-up: 21:40 - 21:50 ET

Sunday 1st October 2023

Race: 02:00 ET

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 28st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 23:00-00:00 PT

Friday 29th September 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 PT

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT

Sprint: 23:00 PT

Saturday 30th September 2023

Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 PT

Race: 23:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 29th September 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Saturday 30th September 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 AEST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 AEST

Sprint: 16:00 AEST

Sunday 1st October 2023

Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 AEST

Race: 16:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 29th September 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Saturday 30th September 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 JST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 JST

Sprint: 15:00 JST

Sunday 1st October 2023

Warm-up: 10:40 - 10:50 JST

Race: 15:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 29th September 2023

Free Practice 1: 07:15 - 08:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 30th September 2023

Free Practice 3: 06:40 - 07:10 IST

Qualifying: 07:20 - 08:00 IST

Sprint: 11:30

Sunday 1st October 2023

Warm-up: 07:10 - 07:20 IST

Race: 11:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Japanese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.