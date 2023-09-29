Subscribe
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Motegi this weekend for the 14th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing leads at the start

Francesco Bagnaia heads to Japan with a reduced lead of just 13 points following his third retirement of the season in India last weekend.

Jorge Martin is Bagnaia's closest challenger in the title fight, with Marco Bezzecchi also having an outside shot in third.

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

01:45

02:45

03:45

21:45

18:45

11:45

10:45

07:15

FP2

06:00

 07:00 08:00

02:00

23:00

16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

 01:10 02:10 03:10

21:10

18:10

 11:10

10:10

 06:40

Qualifying

 01:50 02:50 03:50

21:50

18:50

11:50

10:50

 07:20

Sprint

06:00

 07:00 08:00

02:00

23:00

16:00

15:00

11:30

Warm up

01:40

02:40

 03:40

21:40

 18:40

11:40

10:40

07:10

Race 

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

 23:00

16:00

15:00

 11:30

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 29th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 30th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 02:10 - 02:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 BST
  • Sprint: 07:00 BST

Sunday 1st October 2023

  • Warm up: 02:40 - 06:50 BST
  • Race: 07:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 29th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CET

Saturday 30th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CET
  • Sprint: 08:00 CET

Sunday 1st October 2023

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 CEST
  • Race: 08:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 29th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  21:45 - 22:30 ET 

Friday 29th September 2023

  • Free Practice 2:  02:00 - 03:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 21:40  ET 
  • Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 ET 

Saturday 30th September 2023

  • Sprint: 02:00 ET 
  • Warm-up: 21:40 - 21:50 ET 

Sunday 1st October 2023

  • Race:  02:00 ET 

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 28st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  18:45 - 19:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  23:00-00:00 PT

Friday 29th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT
  • Sprint: 23:00 PT

Saturday 30th September 2023

  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 PT
  • Race:  23:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 29th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST 

Saturday 30th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 AEST 
  • Sprint: 16:00 AEST

Sunday 1st October 2023

  • Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 AEST
  • Race: 16:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 29th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST 

Saturday 30th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 JST
  • Sprint: 15:00 JST

Sunday 1st October 2023

  • Warm-up: 10:40 - 10:50 JST
  • Race: 15:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 29th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:15 - 08:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 30th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:40 - 07:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 07:20 - 08:00 IST
  • Sprint: 11:30

Sunday 1st October 2023

  • Warm-up: 07:10 - 07:20 IST
  • Race: 11:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Japanese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

