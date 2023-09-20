Subscribe
Previous / Indian GP organisers "working relentlessly" to resolve MotoGP visa issues Next / How one Marquez’s MotoGP switch can inspire another
MotoGP / Indian GP News

2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Buddh International Circuit this weekend for the 13th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Indian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
A view looking back to Turn 1

India will host its first-ever MotoGP race on the outskirts of Delhi, 10 years after the country last featured on the Formula 1 calendar.

The circuit has undergone a number of changes to adjust to bike racing, although riders don't appear to be completely convinced that the track is safe for MotoGP.

A number of riders and teams have also been delayed by visa issues, shedding further light on the beauracratic issues that have also marred other sporting events in India.

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

05:45

06:45

07:45

01:45

22:45

15:45

14:45

11:15

FP2

10:00

 11:00 12:00

06:00

03:00

20:00

19:00

 15:30

FP3

 05:10 06:10 07:10

01:10

22:10

 15:10

14:10

 10:40

Qualifying

 05:50 06:50 07:50

01:50

22:50

15:50

14:50

 11:20

Sprint

10:00

 11:00 12:00

06:00

03:00

20:00

19:00

15:30

Warm up

05:40

06:40

 07:40

01:40

 22:40

15:40

14:40

11:10

Race 

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

19:00

 15:30

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 06:45 - 07:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:10 BST

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:10 - 06:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 BST
  • Sprint: 11:00 BST

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Warm up: 06:40 - 06:50 BST
  • Race: 11:00 BST

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:45 - 08:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:10 CET

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 07:10 - 07:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 07:50 - 08:30 CET
  • Sprint: 12:00 CET

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Warm up: 07:40 - 07:50 CEST
  • Race: 12:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  01:45 - 02:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2:  06:00 - 07:10 ET 

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40  ET 
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 ET 
  • Sprint: 06:00 ET 

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Warm-up: 01:40 - 01:50 ET 
  • Race:  06:00 ET 

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 21st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  22:45 - 23:30 PT

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 2:  03:00-04:10 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 PT

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Sprint: 03:00 PT
  • Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 PT

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Race:  03:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:10 AEST 

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 15:10 - 15:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 15:50 - 16:30 AEST 
  • Sprint: 20:00 AEST

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 AEST
  • Race: 20:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:10 JST 

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 JST
  • Sprint: 19:00 JST

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Warm-up: 14:40 - 14:50 JST
  • Race: 19:00 JST

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:15 - 12:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 15:30 - 16:40 IST

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:40 - 11:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 11:20 - 12:00 IST
  • Sprint: 15:30

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Warm-up: 11:10 - 11:20 IST
  • Race: 15:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the India MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

Indian GP organisers "working relentlessly" to resolve MotoGP visa issues

How one Marquez’s MotoGP switch can inspire another
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider

Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider

World Superbike

Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider

2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Japanese GP

2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car

McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car

Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider

Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider

WSBK World Superbike

Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider

Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium

Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium

F1 Formula 1

Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe