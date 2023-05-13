2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Le Mans this weekend for the fifth round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 French Grand Prix.
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship heading to France following his second victory of the season in Spain, with VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi 22 points adrift in second.
KTM duo Brad Binder and Jack Miller occupy third and fourth position in the standings.
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
08:45
|
09:45
|10:45
|
04:45
|01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 12th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 13th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 14th May 2023
- Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 12th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
Saturday 13th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
- Sprint: 15:00 CET
Sunday 14th May 2023
- Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 12th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 13th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 14th May 2023
- Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 12th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 13th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 14th May 2023
- Warm-up: 18:45 - 18:55 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 12th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 13th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 14th May 2023
- Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 12th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 13th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30
Sunday 14th May 2023
- Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the French MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Marquez: Honda “needs more steps” than Kalex MotoGP chassis
Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue
Latest news
IMSA Laguna Seca: Ganassi Cadillac holds off Porsche for victory
IMSA Laguna Seca: Ganassi Cadillac holds off Porsche for victory IMSA Laguna Seca: Ganassi Cadillac holds off Porsche for victory
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.