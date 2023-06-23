Subscribe
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Assen this weekend for the eighth round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the championship on 160 points heading to Assen, but Pramac's Jorge Martin has moved up to second following his second career win last weekend at the Sachsenring.

Joan Mir will be sit out the Dutch GP after picking up a hand injury at Mugello, with his place at Honda to be taken over by Iker Lecuona. Marc Marquez, however, will ride at Assen despite suffering a small fracture that forced him out of the German grand Prix. 

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

 08:10 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

 08:50 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:45

08:45

 09:45

03:45

 00:45

17:45

16:45

13:15

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 23rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 24th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 25th June 2023

  • Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 23rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 24th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
  • Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 25th June 2023

  • Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 23rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 24th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40  ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 25th June 2023

  • Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 23rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST 

Saturday 24th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST 
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 25th June 2023

  • Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 23rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 24th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 25th June 2023

  • Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 23rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 24th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 25th June 2023

  • Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Dutch MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

