2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia heads to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with an extended lead of 62 points following a dominant performance last time out at the Red Bull Ring.

However, 2018 was the last time a Ducati rider triumphed in the Catalan GP, with Jorge Lorenzo taking the spoils for the factory team. Since then, Fabio Quartararo has racked up two wins for Yamaha, while Marc Marquez (Honda) and Miguel Oliveira (KTM) have got one win each.

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 08:50 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Warm up 07:45 08:45 09:45 03:45 00:45 17:45 16:45 13:15 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET

Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 1st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.