2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Following a month-long summer break, the 2023 MotoGP season resumes this weekend with the British GP.

This year, MotoGP will use the same layout and paddock as Formula 1 at Silverstone, which means Copse will now serve as the opening turn.

MotoGP has also tweaked its weekend format for the second half of the season and beyond, with times from only the second practice session determining which riders will progress directly into Q2.

As part of the overhaul, the second practice session of the weekend will simply be known as Practice and the third practice will be rechristened FP2.

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:45 10:45 11:45 05:45 02:45 19:45 18:45 15:15 Practice 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP2 09:10 10:10 11:10 05:10 02:10 19:10 18:10 14:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 11:50 05:50 02:50 19:50 18:50 15:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 22:00 19:30 Warm up 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 4th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST

Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 5th August 2023

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 BST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST

Sprint: 15:00 BST

Sunday 6th August 2023

Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 4th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CET

Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 5th August 2023

Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 CET

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CET

Sprint: 16:00 CET

Sunday 6th August 2023

Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 4th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 ET / 02:45 - 03:30 PT

Practice: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 5th August 2023

Free Practice 2: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT

Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT

Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Sunday 6th August 2023

Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST

Saturday 5th August 2023

Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST

Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST

Sunday 6th August 2023

Sprint: 00:00 AEST

Warm-up: 18:45 - 18:55 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 4th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST

Practice: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 5th August 2023

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 JST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST

Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 6th August 2023

Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST

Practice: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 5th August 2023

Free Practice 2: 14:40 - 15:10 IST

Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST

Sprint: 19:30

Sunday 6th August 2023

Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.