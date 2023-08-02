Subscribe
Previous / Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement Next / Uniting riders across the world
MotoGP / British GP News

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Silverstone this weekend for the ninth round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 British Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Start action

Following a month-long summer break, the 2023 MotoGP season resumes this weekend with the British GP. 

This year, MotoGP will use the same layout and paddock as Formula 1 at Silverstone, which means Copse will now serve as the opening turn.

MotoGP has also tweaked its weekend format for the second half of the season and beyond, with times from only the second practice session determining which riders will progress directly into Q2.

As part of the overhaul, the second practice session of the weekend will simply be known as Practice and the third practice will be rechristened FP2.

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:45

10:45

11:45

05:45

02:45

19:45

18:45

15:15

Practice

14:00

 15:00 16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP2

 09:10 10:10 11:10

05:10

02:10

 19:10

18:10

 14:40

Qualifying

 09:50 10:50 11:50

05:50

02:50

19:50

18:50

 15:20

Sprint

14:00

 15:00 16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

22:00

19:30

Warm up

08:45

09:45

 10:45

04:45

 01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 4th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
  • Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 5th August 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
  • Sprint: 15:00 BST

Sunday 6th August 2023

  • Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 4th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CET
  • Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 5th August 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CET
  • Sprint: 16:00 CET

Sunday 6th August 2023

  • Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 4th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  05:45 - 06:30 ET / 02:45 - 03:30 PT
  • Practice:  10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 5th August 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 05:10 - 05:40  ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
  • Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Sunday 6th August 2023

  • Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST

Saturday 5th August 2023

  • Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST 

Sunday 6th August 2023

  • Sprint: 00:00 AEST
  • Warm-up: 18:45 - 18:55 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 4th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST 
  • Practice: 23:00 - 00:00 JST 

Saturday 5th August 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
  • Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 6th August 2023

  • Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST 
  • Practice: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 5th August 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 14:40 - 15:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
  • Sprint: 19:30

Sunday 6th August 2023

  • Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement

Uniting riders across the world

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win

WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win

MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone

MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone

AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program

AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program

IMSA IMSA

AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program

Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms

Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms

F1 Formula 1

Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe