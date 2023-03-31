Subscribe
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo this weekend for the second round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Argentina Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT/AEST

JST

IST

FP1

13:45

14:45

15:45

09:45

06:45

00:45¹

22:45

19:15

FP2

18:00

19:00

 20:00

14:00

11:00

05:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

FP3

13:10

 14:10 15:10

09:10

06:10

 00:10¹

22:10

 18:40

Qualifying

13:50

 14:50 15:50

09:50

06:50

00:50¹

22:50

 19:20

Sprint

18:00

19:00

 20:00

14:00

11:00

05:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

Warm up

12:45

13:45

 14:45

08:45

 05:45

22:45

19:45

18:15

Race 

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

03:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Argentina

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
  • Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 local time
  • Race: 14:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 BST

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 BST
  • Sprint: 19:00 BST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Warm up: 13:45 - 13:55 BST
  • Race: 18:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 15:10 - 15:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:40 - 15:50 CEST
  • Sprint: 20:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Warm up: 14:45 - 14:55 CEST
  • Race: 19:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  09:45 - 10:30 ET / 06:45 - 07:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40  ET / 06:10 - 06:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 ET / 06:50 - 07:30 PT
  • Sprint: 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Warm-up: 08:45 - 08:55 ET / 05:45 - 05:55 PT
  • Race:  13:00 ET /  10:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 AEDT

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 AEDT
  • Sprint: 05:00 AEDT

Monday 3rd April 2023

  • Warm-up: 22:45 - 22:55 AEST
  • Race: 03:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 22:50 - 12:30 JST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Sprint: 03:00 JST
  • Warm-up: 19:45 - 19:55 JST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Race: 02:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 31st March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:15 - 17:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 00:30 IST

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:40 - 19:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 19:20 - 20:00 IST
  • Sprint: 23:30

Sunday 2nd April 2023

  • Warm-up: 18:15 - 18:25 IST
  • Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Argentina MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

