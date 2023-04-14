2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend for the third round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Americas Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez is often referred to as the 'king of COTA', having won at Austin a record seven times since the circuit's debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2013. But Honda's star rider will miss this weekend's race after injuring his hand in a crash at Portimao last month.
Marquez's absence could blow the race wide open, although Ducati must be considered the favourite on the back of the Italian marque's victories in the opening two rounds of 2023 in Portugal and Argentina.
2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
15:45
|
16:45
|
17:45
|
11:45
|
08:45
|
01:45¹
|
00:45¹
|
21:15
|
FP2
|
20:00
|
21:00
|22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
|
FP3
|
15:10
|16:10
|17:10
|
11:10
|
08:10
|01:10¹
|
00:10¹
|20:40
|
Qualifying
|
15:50
|16:50
|17:50
|
11:50
|
08:50
|
01:50¹
|
00:50¹
|21:20
|
Sprint
|
20:00
|
21:00
|22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Warm up
|
14:45
|
15:45
|16:45
|
10:45
|07:45
|
00:45¹
|
23:45
|
20:15
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|12:00
|
05:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 14th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 BST
Saturday 15th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 BST
- Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 BST
- Sprint: 21:00 BST
Sunday 16th April 2023
- Warm up: 15:45 - 15:55 BST
- Race: 20:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 14th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST
Saturday 15th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 CEST
- Sprint: 22:00 CEST
Sunday 16th April 2023
- Warm up: 16:45 - 16:55 CEST
- Race: 21:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 14th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 ET / 08:45 - 09:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT
Saturday 15th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 ET / 08:10 - 08:40 PT
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 ET / 08:50 - 09:30 PT
- Sprint: 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT
Sunday 16th April 2023
- Warm-up: 10:45 - 10:55 ET / 07:45 - 07:55 PT
- Race: 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Saturday 15th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST
Sunday 16th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 AEST
- Sprint: 06:00 AEST
Monday 17th April 2023
- Warm-up: 00:45 - 00:55 AEST
- Race: 05:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Saturday 15th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 JST
Sunday 16th April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 JST
- Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 JST
- Sprint: 05:00 JST
- Warm-up: 23:45 - 23:55 JST
Sunday 16th April 2023
- Race: 04:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 14th April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:15 - 22:00 IST
Saturday 15th April 2023
- Free Practice 2: 01:30 - 02:30 IST
- Free Practice 3: 20:40 - 21:10 IST
- Qualifying: 21:20 - 22:00 IST
Sunday 16th April 2023
- Sprint: 01:30 IST
- Warm-up: 20:15 - 20:25 IST
Monday 17th April 2023
- Race: 00:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
