2022 Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Jack Miller topped qualifying on Saturday to claim his first pole position in MotoGP in four years, boosting Ducati's chances of scoring a victory on its home turf.

Teammate Francesco Bagnaia qualified right behind Miller in second, but will take the start in fifth after being hit with a grid penalty for irresponsible riding in FP1.

Bagnaia's offence will promote his 2023 teammate Enea Bastianini to second place, while Marco Bezzecchi will complete an all-Ducati front row in third.

Maverick Vinales will start an impressive fourth on the Aprilia ahead of Bagnaia, while title rivals Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro will line up eighth and ninth respectively.

What time does the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix start today?

The San Marino GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The race will run to 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, September 4, 2022

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Misano MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Misano MotoGP - Starting grid: