2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac's Jorge Martin will start the Qatar GP from pole position for the second year in succession after beating Gresini rider Enea Bastianini in Saturday's qualifying. Honda's Marc Marquez will join the Ducati duo on the front row of the grid.

The factory Yamaha team faces an uphill climb in the season opener, with reigning champion Fabio Quartararo starting only 11th, one place ahead of teammate Fabio Quartararo.

What time does the Qatar MotoGP start today?

The Qatar GP will will get underway at 6pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Losail International Circuit. The race distance has been fixed at 22 laps.

Date : Su n day, March 6, 2022

Start time : 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Monday) / 00:00 JST (Monday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:40 11:40 05:40 02:40 21:40 19:40 16:10 FP2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:15 11:15 05:15 02:15 21:15 19:15 15:45 FP4 14:20 15:20 09:20 06:20 01:20¹ 23:20 19:50 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Warm up 10:40 11:40 05:40 02:40 21:40 19:40 16:10 Race 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 How can I watch Qatar MotoGP? Europe: Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV Asia: Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022) Americas USA: NBCSN

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+ Oceania Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport Africa Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+ What's the weather forecast for the race in Qatar? Dry and warm weather is expected for Sunday's Qatar GP, with conditions a pleasant 22 degrees Celsius. Qatar MotoGP - Starting grid: