2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Thailand is one of the several countries returning to the calendar in 2022 after a COVID-enforced absence, and concludes the triple header that began three weeks ago in Aragon.

The three title contenders are separated by just 25 points with four races to go, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo still at the top of the pile on 219 points, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia second on 201 points and Aleix Espargaro sitting third on the Aprilia with 194 points on board.

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:50 04:50 05:50 23:50 20:50 13:50 12:50 09:20 FP2 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 FP3 03:50 04:50 05:50 23:50 20:50 13:50 12:50 09:20 FP4 07:25 08:25 09:25 03:25 00:25 17:25 16:25 12:55 Qualifying 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Warm up 03:40 04:40 05:40 23:40 20:40 13:40 12:40 09:10 Race 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 18:00 17:00 13:30

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in local time

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:50 - 11:35 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:50 local time

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 10:50 - 11:35 local time

Free Practice 4: 14:25 - 14:55 local time

Qualifying: 15:05 - 15:45 local time

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 04:50 - 05:35 BST

Free Practice 2: 09:05 - 09:50 BST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 04:50 - 05:35 BST

Free Practice 4: 08:25 - 08:55 BST

Qualifying: 09:05 - 09:45 BST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Warm up: 04:40 - 05:00 BST

Race: 09:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 05:50 - 06:35 CEST

Free Practice 2: 10:05 - 10:50 CEST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 05:50 - 06:35 CEST

Free Practice 4: 09:25 - 09:55 CEST

Qualifying: 10:05 - 10:45 CEST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Warm up: 05:40 - 06:00 CEST

Race: 10:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US

Thursday 29th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 23:50 - 00:35 ET / 20:50 - 21:35 PT

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 2: 04:05 - 05:50 ET / 01:05 - 01:50 PT

Free Practice 3: 23:50 - 00:35 ET / 20:50 - 21:35 PT

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 4: 03:25 - 03:55 ET / 00:25 - 00:55 PT

Qualifying: 04:05 - 04:45 ET / 01:05 - 01:45 PT

Warm-up: 23:40 - 00:00 ET / 20:40 - 21:00 PT

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 04:00 ET / 01:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:50 - 14:35 AEST

Free Practice 2: 18:05 - 18:50 AEST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:50 - 14:35 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 17:25 - 17:55 AEST

Qualifying: 18:05 - 18:45 AEST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Warm-up: 13:40 - 14:00 AEST

Race: 18:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:50 - 13:35 JST

Free Practice 2: 17:05 - 17:50 JST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:50 - 13:35 JST

Free Practice 4: 16:25 - 16:55 JST

Qualifying: 17:05 - 17:45 JST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Warm-up: 12:40 - 13:00 JST

Race: 17:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:20 - 10:05 IST

Free Practice 2: 13:35 - 14:20 IST

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:20 - 10:05 IST

Free Practice 4: 12:55 - 13:25 IST

Qualifying: 13:35 - 14:15 IST

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Warm-up: 09:10 - 09:30 IST

Race: 13:30 IST

Can I stream the Thailand MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.