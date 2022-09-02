Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Misano this weekend for the 14th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 San Marino Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leads the championship by an extended margin of 32 points over Aprilia man Aleix Espargaro following his impressive podium finish at the Red Bull Ring last time out.

Another 12 points adrift is Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia, who has won the last three races on trot to thrust himself back to title contention.

Bagnaia's results have also helped Ducati move into the lead of the teams' standings ahead of Aprilia, while it also has the edge in the manufacturers' championship.

Suzuki's Joan Mir will be absent from Misano after sustaining an ankle injury in Austria and will be replaced in the race by endurance rider Kazuki Watanabe.

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST 

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the San Marino MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview Dutch GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner was sacked over his professionalism
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM MotoGP boss denies Gardner was sacked over his professionalism

KTM MotoGP boss Pit Beirer has denied Remy Gardner’s comments that he has lost his Tech 3 ride for 2023 because he was told he was not professional enough.

Misano MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati teammate Bagnaia in FP3
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati teammate Bagnaia in FP3

Jack Miller led Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia in third practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix at Misano as yellow flags led to multiple lap cancellations.

Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP grid penalty “is correct”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP grid penalty “is correct”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his grid penalty for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix “is correct” after impeding Alex Marquez in FP1 at Misano.

Rins explains marshal rage incident in Misano MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins explains marshal rage incident in Misano MotoGP practice

Suzuki’s Alex Rins has explained the reason he raged at a marshal after an FP2 crash at MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
