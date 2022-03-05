Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIM announces ban on Russian, Belarusian license holders
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

The first qualifying session of the 2022 MotoGP season is in the books and it was Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin who took pole.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Listen to this article

The young Spaniard made a name for himself in Qatar last season when he stormed to a maiden pole in just his second MotoGP appearance at the Doha Grand Prix, before finishing third in the race.

Martin will continue to use Ducati’s full 2022 engine and not the hybrid version factory team riders Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller have switched to.

In a thrilling first qualifying of the year, Martin snatched top spot on his final lap with a 1m53.011s to claim the fifth pole of his MotoGP career.

He headed Gresini’s Enea Bastianini on a 2021-spec Ducati, while Honda’s Marc Marquez completed the front row having last raced in Qatar in 2019.

Miller was the first of the factory team Ducatis in fourth, while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was a strong fifth ahead of the second factory team Honda of Pol Espargaro, Q1 pacesetter Brad Binder on the KTM and 2020 world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki.

Bagnaia was ninth on the other factory team Ducati, while Alex Rins headed a disappointed reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in 11th as the two factory Yamahas occupied the last two spots in Q2.

Sunday’s 22-lap MotoGP race will get underway at 6pm local time (3pm GMT).

2022 MotoGP Qatar GP qualifying results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'53.011  
2 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'53.158 0.147
3 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'53.283 0.272
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'53.298 0.287
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'53.319 0.308
6 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'53.346 0.335
7 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'53.350 0.339
8 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'53.407 0.396
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'53.411 0.400
10 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'53.481 0.470
11 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'53.635 0.624
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'53.982 0.971
2022 MotoGP Qatar GP Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'53.512  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'53.654 0.142
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'53.780 0.268
4 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'53.819 0.307
5 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'53.915 0.403
6 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'54.038 0.526
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'54.222 0.710
8 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'54.224 0.712
9 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'54.228 0.716
10 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'54.244 0.732
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'54.276 0.764
12 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'54.378 0.866
13 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'54.889 1.377
14 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'56.011 2.499
