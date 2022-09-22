2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

The schedule for the Japanese GP was tweaked earlier this earlier to avoid logistical issues, with FP2 now taking place on Saturday morning instead of Friday, and FP4 scrapped altogether.

Fabio Quartararo goes into the race with a reduced 10-point lead in the standings following his second retirement of the season at Aragon last weekend.

This means in-form Francesco Bagnaia has a real shot at the title with five rounds still to go, while Aleix Espargaro is a further seven points in third and also in the hunt.

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 06:05 07:05 08:05 02:05 23:05 16:05 15:05 11:35 FP2 01:50 02:50 03:50 21:50 18:50 11:50 10:50 07:20 FP3 05:25 06:25 07:25 01:25 22:25 15:25 14:25 10:55 Qualifying 06:05 07:05 08:05 02:05 23:05 16:05 15:05 11:35 Warm up 01:40 02:40 03:40 21:40 18:40 11:40 10:40 07:10 Race 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 23rd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 07:05 - 08:20 BST (extended session)

Saturday 24th September 2022

Free Practice 2: 02:50 - 03:35 BST

Free Practice 3: 06:25 - 06:55 BST

Qualifying: 07:05 - 07:45 BST

Sunday 25th September 2022

Warm up: 02:40 - 03:00 BST

Race: 07:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 23rd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:05 - 09:20 CEST (extended session)

Saturday 24th September 2022

Free Practice 2: 03:50 - 04:35 CEST

Free Practice 3: 07:25 - 07:55 CEST

Qualifying: 08:05 - 08:45 CEST

Sunday 25th September 2022

Warm up: 03:40 - 04:00 CEST

Race: 08:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (ET)

Friday 23rd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 02:05 - 03:20 ET (extended session)

Free Practice 2: 21:50 - 22:35 ET

Saturday 24th September 2022

Free Practice 3: 01:25 - 01:55 ET

Qualifying: 02:05 - 02:45 ET

Warm-up: 21:40 - 22:00 ET

Sunday 25th September 2022

Race: 02:00 ET

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (PT)

Thursday 22nd September

Free Practice 1: 23:05 - 00:20 PT (extended session)

Friday 23rd September 2022

Free Practice 2: 18:50 - 19:35 PT

Free Practice 3: 22:25 - 22:55 PT

Qualifying: 23:05 - 23:45 PT

Saturday 24th September 2022

Warm-up: 18:40 - 19:00 PT

Race: 23:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 23rd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:05 - 17:20 AEST (extended session)

Saturday 24th September 2022

Free Practice 2: 11:50 - 12:35 AEST

Free Practice 3: 15:25 - 15:55 AEST

Qualifying: 16:05 - 16:45 AEST

Sunday 25th September 2022

Warm-up: 11:40 - 15:00 AEST

Race: 16:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 23rd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:05 - 16:20 JST (extended session)

Saturday 24th September 2022

Free Practice 2: 10:50 - 11:35 JST

Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 14:55 JST

Qualifying: 15:05 - 15:45 JST

Sunday 25th September 2022

Warm-up: 10:40 - 11:00 JST

Race: 15:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 23rd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:35 - 12:50 IST (extended session)

Saturday 24th September 2022

Free Practice 2: 07:20 - 08:05 IST

Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:25 IST

Qualifying: 11:35 - 12:15 IST

Sunday 25th September 2022

Warm-up: 07:10 - 07:30 IST

Race: 11:30 IST

Can I stream the Japanese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.