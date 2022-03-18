Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Indonesia MotoGP: Quartararo leads Yamaha 1-2 in second practice Next / Marquez "praying" Indonesia MotoGP FP2 crash won't keep him out of Q2
MotoGP / Indonesian GP Special feature

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full practice results

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo ended a mixed first day of the 2022 Indonesian Grand Prix fastest despite bike troubles in FP2.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full practice results
Listen to this article

The start to Quartararo's title defence in 2022 was difficult last time out in Qatar, as the Frenchman struggled to ninth at a track he won at one year ago.

As the championship battle moves onto round two of 21 at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, Quartararo will be hoping for a much better weekend.

MotoGP's return to Indonesia for the first time since 1997 began with Quartararo struggling down in 16th, and he cut a frustrated figure at the end of the session.

And his FP2 dutingidn't start any better, as a bike issue early on forced him to stop on track at Turn 5 and robbed him of valuable time.

But when he returned to the circuit he was in fine form and would end a tight session, in which the top 17 were covered by under a second, fastest of all with a 1m31.608s.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He headed a Yamaha 1-2 in front of factory teammate Franco Morbidelli, while the one-lap pace of the 2022 Ducati remained strong as Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin on the Pramac GP22s trailed them in third and fourth.

Qatar GP race winner Enea Bastianini was fifth despite a late fall in FP2, while Jack Miller on the factory team Ducati was sixth ahead of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, factory KTM duo Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira and Suzuki's Alex Rins.

A late fast crash for Honda's Marc Marquez left him down in 22nd, and the resulting yellow flags seemingly impeded FP1 pacesetting team-mate Pol Espargaro.

Espargaro was only 19th at the end of Friday, while Suzuki's Joan Mir in 20th and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in 21st also looked like they were disrupted by the late yellow flags.

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full practice results

FP1 results table

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Interval
1 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 17 1'33.499  
2 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 22 1'33.543 0.044
3 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 16 1'33.578 0.035
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 19 1'33.881 0.303
5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 20 1'34.242 0.361
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 15 1'34.252 0.010
7 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 21 1'34.275 0.023
8 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 17 1'34.327 0.052
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 21 1'34.357 0.030
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 18 1'34.479 0.122
11 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 20 1'34.562 0.083
12 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 18 1'34.592 0.030
13 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 19 1'34.676 0.084
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 16 1'34.707 0.031
15 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 21 1'34.715 0.008
16 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 21 1'34.793 0.078
17 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 21 1'34.893 0.100
18 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 18 1'34.897 0.004
19 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 18 1'35.186 0.289
20 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 21 1'35.258 0.072
21 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 17 1'35.525 0.267
22 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 18 1'36.771 1.246
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 19 1'36.838 0.067
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 19 1'37.116 0.278
FP2 results table

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Interval
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 18 1'31.608  
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 18 1'31.638 0.030
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 22 1'31.893 0.255
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 20 1'31.904 0.011
5 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 14 1'31.921 0.017
6 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 22 1'31.965 0.044
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 18 1'32.008 0.043
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 19 1'32.017 0.009
9 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 22 1'32.049 0.032
10 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 21 1'32.106 0.057
11 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 21 1'32.303 0.197
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 20 1'32.314 0.011
13 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 19 1'32.344 0.030
14 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 18 1'32.418 0.074
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 20 1'32.471 0.053
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 22 1'32.554 0.083
17 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 19 1'32.557 0.003
18 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 20 1'32.626 0.069
19 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 18 1'32.628 0.002
20 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 19 1'32.641 0.013
21 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 18 1'32.845 0.204
22 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 18 1'32.847 0.002
23 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 19 1'33.014 0.167
24 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 20 1'33.223 0.209
View full results
