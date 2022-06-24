Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Assen this weekend for the 11th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

In-form Fabio Quartararo heads to the race with an extended advantage of 34 points in the standings following a dominant performance at the Sachsenring last weekend.

The Yamaha rider has firmly established himself as the championship favourite as he continues to outperform the M1, with the next-best rider from the manufacturer's stable, teammate Franco Morbidelli, down in 19th place in the standings.

Quartararo's chances of defending the title have been strengthened by a slew of errors from his chief rivals, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia for instance crashing out while running second behind the Frenchman at the Sachsenring.

Yamaha won the previous two editions of the Dutch TT, with Quartararo claiming victory last year and his former teammate Maverick Vinales (now at Aprilia) winning the 2019 race.

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 24th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 25th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 26th June 2022

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 24th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 25th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 26th June 2022

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 24th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 25th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 26th June 2022

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 24th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 25th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 26th June 2022

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 24th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST 

Saturday 25th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 26th June 2022

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 24th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 25th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 26th June 2022

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Dutch MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

