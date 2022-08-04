2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

After a lengthy summer break, MotoGP returns to action at Silverstone on August 5-7 for what promises to be a thrilling contest between the best riders from around the world. With nine rounds scheduled in a span of 19 weekends, the second part of the season will offer an intense title fight, culminating at Valencia on November 6.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo continues to lead the championship heading to the UK, albeit with a reduced margin of 21 points over Aprilia rival Aleix Espargaro following a retirement in the Dutch TT just before the mid-season halt.

Johann Zarco is Ducati's top representative in third for Pramac, with 106 points compared to 172 for Quartararo, while factory rider Francesco Bagnaia is another point adrift in fourth after a topsy-turvy first half of the season.

In the constructors' championship, Ducati holds a sizeable advantage over Yamaha, while Aprilia leads the teams' standings thanks to consistent performances from both Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:40 09:40 10:40 04:40 01:40 18:40 17:40 14:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 5th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 BST

Saturday 6th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 BST

Sunday 7th August 2022

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 5th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 CEST

Saturday 6th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 CEST

Sunday 7th August 2022

Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 5th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 6th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 7th August 2022

Warm-up: 04:40 - 05:00 ET / 01:40 - 02:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 5th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST

Saturday 6th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 22:30 - 23:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 7th August 2022

Warm-up: 18:40 - 19:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 5th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 6th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 7th August 2022

Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 5th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 6th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 7th August 2022

Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:30 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.