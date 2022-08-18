Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the 13th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Listen to this article

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartarao continues to lead the riders' championship going to Austria, with his lead marginally growing to 22 points over Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

However, there is a looming threat from Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia in the wake of his victory in the British GP earlier this month, even as he has a lot of ground to recover before he can trouble the leading two.

As far as the track itself is concerned, Turn 2 has been replaced by a chicane as part of the organiser's ongoing efforts to increase safety.

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 19th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 20th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 21st August 2022

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 19th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 20th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 21st August 2022

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 19th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 20th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 21st August 2022

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 19th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 20th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 21st August 2022

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 19th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST 

Saturday 20th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 21st August 2022

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 19th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 20th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 21st August 2022

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Austrian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.



